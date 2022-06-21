CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Appalachian League announced Monday that Greeneville’s Riley Taylor (Oklahoma State) has been named Pitcher of the Week for June 13-19.
Taylor appeared in three games and started two for the Flyboys last week, going 1-0 with a 0.82 earned run average. The right-hander struck out 11 in 11 innings and allowed five hits, three runs (one earned) and walked four.
Taylor’s 11 innings pitched were the most in the Appalachian League last week.
Taylor started the week by striking out five over five scoreless innings against Bristol on Monday.
On Thursday, Taylor pitched a scoreless inning in relief against Princeton.
In his start at Johnson City on Saturday, Taylor allowed one hit, three runs (one earned), and struck out five in five innings.
On the season, Taylor is 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA in six appearances (four starts). His 19 1/3 innings pitched lead the Appalachian League and his 20 strikeouts rank fifth.
Taylor, a 22-year-old from Haslet, Texas, just finished his redshirt sophomore season at Oklahoma State University.
Greeneville will play at Pulaski at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Flyboys are tied with Johnson City for third place in the Appy League West Division standings at 6-11, eight games back of front-running Kingsport.
Greeneville returns home at 7 p.m. Friday to host Kingsport at Pioneer Park.