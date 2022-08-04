Roan Tarbert and Tyler Blankenship won’t soon forget their last home outing of 2022.
In a game suspended Wednesday due to weather, Blankenship finished a combined perfect game Thursday as the Greeneville Flyboys completed a 5-0 triumph over Bluefield at Pioneer Park.
Already leading 2-0, the Flyboys (27-28) added one run in the fifth inning and two more in the seventh for the final count. Blankenship (2-2) struck out four batters in the three innings he pitched, after Tarbert had fanned eight over the first four innings Wednesday.
Myles Smith, Dub Gleed and Jack O’Reilly all had two hits to lead the Flyboys offensively.
Will Brown and Shemar Dalton had scored Wednesday on groundouts, giving Greeneville a 2-0 lead before weather interfered.
Smith’s fifth-inning single brought home Brown to make it 3-0. And after O’Reilly singled for his 28th RBI of the season, Gleed scored Greeneville’s final run on a wild pitch.
Downs went five innings for the Ridge Runners (26-27), striking out three and allowing three earned runs on five hits.
GAME 2
BLUEFIELD 4
GREENEVILLE 1
After four scoreless innings, Bluefield broke the game open in the top of the fifth.
The visitors scored all their runs with two outs, with Parker Redden breaking the scoreless tie on a wild pitch. Tyler Cox singled home a pair of runs, before scoring himself on David Meech’s RBI double to center.
Andrew Pinkston reached on a dropped third strike in the bottom of the seventh. And he scored Greeneville’s lone run on an RBI single by Jack O’Reilly.
Ian Daugherty, one of three Flyboys to record a hit, doubled for the seventh time this season to lead off the second inning. But Greeneville couldn’t cash in, leaving two runners on base.
Keylan Newton, a 2020 graduate of Greeneville High School, pitched the final 2.1 innings. He allowed one hit and walked three with one strikeout, though he didn’t factor in the decision.
Finnegan Wall recorded the first out but then left with an apparent injury, allowing Ryan Schiefer (L, 1-4) pitched the next 4.1 frames. Schiefer gave up four earned runs on three hits while striking out seven.
Peyton Brown (3-3) went six innings to get the win for Bluefield. He struck out four batters and allowed just two hits with three walks.
Sam Tanous led the Ridge Runners at the plate, going 2-for-3 and scoring a run from the nine hole.
UP NEXT
The Flyboys end their 2022 campaign with a two-game road trip to Danville. First pitch on Friday and Saturday is set for 7 p.m.