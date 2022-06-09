APPALACHIAN LEAGUE Flyboys Top Riders, Move Into Third Place Jun 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ELIZABETHTON — The Greeneville Flyboys jumped to an early lead and held off a late charge by the Elizabethton River Riders for a 7-3 Appalachian League win on Wednesday night.Greeneville grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning.Brock Daniels reached on a one-out single, took third on a throwing error and scored on a wild pitch. An RBI single by Avery Collins made it 2-0.The Flyboys took a 4-0 lead in the third.After three straight walks, Will Taylor scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0. Daniels scored on a groundout by Tom Jurack to make it 4-0.Greeneville made it 5-0 in the fourth when Daniels lined a single to right field that scored Shemar Dalton.Elizabethton cut the lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the fourth.The River Riders loaded the bases when Owen Carapelloti and Harrison Rodgers reached on back-to-back singles and Alex McCoy reached on an error.Carapelloti scored on a wild pitch to pull Elizabethton within 5-1 and Rodgers scored on a sacrifice fly by Zach Freeman to make it 5-2.In the Greeneville fifth, Dalton doubled to center to score Cian Sahler and give the Flyboys a 6-2 lead.An RBI single by Isaac Williams in the bottom of the seventh pulled Elizabethton within 6-3.The Flyboys scored the game's final run in the ninth. Sahler reached first on a dropped third strike and throwing error, allowing Aidan Cannaday to score to make it 7-3.Daniels finished 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Flyboys, who had nine hits.Caswell Smith pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief for the win. He gave up a hit, a run, walked two and struck out three.Nate Kiser held Elizabethton hitless and scoreless over the final 2 2/3 innings for the save. He struck out two.Jack Liberio Jr. drew the start for Greeneville and pitched four innings. He gave up two hits, two runs (one earned), walked two and struck out three.Greeneville improves to 3-4 and moves into third place in the West Division standings, four games back of front-running Kingsport (7-0). Elizabethton (5-2) is in second place, two games back.Greeneville plays at Elizabethton at 7 p.m. Thursday before hosting Johnson City at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Pioneer Park. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greeneville Flyboys Lead Brock Daniels Baseball Sport Wild Pitch Game Inning Nate Kiser Rider Harrison Rodgers Owen Carapelloti Elizabethton River Hit Shemar Dalton Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now GHS Principal Martin McDonald Resigns Motorcyclist Injured In Crash With Car Vehicular Homicide Charges Filed In Connection With 2021 Crash 'Mystery Guest' Mike Pence Surprises Scholars, Police Mosheim Fun Days Returns June 4 With Slew Of Activities Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.