Alex Diaz approached his manager before Monday’s game, wanting to “work on a few things.”
His reward — two hits from the nine hole and scoring the walk-off run.
Greeneville showed no ill effects from allowing a 4-0 lead to evaporate, especially when Diaz lined a leadoff single to center. Beau Ankeney sent him home from third with a one-out single, lifting the Greeneville Flyboys to a 5-4 walk-off win over Bristol at Pioneer Park.
“We went to the cage before the game and we started working, and it showed up on the field today,” Flyboys manager Jermaine Curtis said of Diaz, who went 2-for-3 and scored twice.
The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the Flyboys (4-7), who hold a one-game lead over Bristol (3-8) for third place in the Appalachian League West standings. Greeneville is five games back of first-place Kingsport (9-2).
Leadoff batter Will Taylor and Ankeney both had two singles and batted in two runs, with Will Brown going 2-for-3 and scoring a run. Ankeney’s walk-off single marked his sixth RBI of the season.
“I knew they were going to come after (Ankeney),” Curtis said. “I was looking ahead and knowing they’re going to have to pitch to Beau. He’s one of those hitters who can hit a fastball, and I wouldn’t have anybody else in that situation except him.”
No wonder Curtis didn’t bat an eye when Bristol tied the game in the top of the ninth.
Taylor knocked a one-out single to shallow right in the bottom of the fifth, scoring two runs to break the scoreless tie. He then gave Greeneville a 3-0 lead when Ankeney ripped a two-out single to left.
Diaz drove home Canyon Brown with his two-out single to right in the sixth, building a 4-0 cushion.
Karson Kennedy’s RBI double got Bristol on the board in the seventh, before Eric Erato’s one-out RBI triple helped the State Liners make it 4-3 after eight. Kennedy reached on a one-out error in the ninth, which allowed Sean Smith to score the tying run.
But relief pitcher Ryan Schiefer (1-0) recovered from the blown save, retiring the next two batters to get the win after Ankeney’s walk-off single.
Riley Taylor threw the first five innings and struck out five in his three-hit effort. He walked just one in 75 pitches thrown.
“He’s going to give us a chance to win every time,” Curtis said of the right hander. “At this level, that’s basically the games we’ve been struggling, guys just weren’t throwing strikes. Riley’s that guy that is. He’s going to pound the zone.”
Six players had one hit for the State Liners, who used four pitchers. Fidel Ulloa got the start and pitched four scoreless innings before allowing three earned runs in the fifth. He finished with seven strikeouts and two hits allowed over 4.2 innings. Drew Rudsinski (0-1) took the mound in the ninth.
UP NEXT
The Flyboys and State Liners play again at 7 p.m. Tuesday.