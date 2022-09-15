Seems like just yesterday prep football teams were participating in 7-on-7 drills, but here we are at the midpoint of the regular season.
On Friday night, Greeneville travels to Volunteer for a District 1-4A game, North Greene travels to Red Boiling Springs for a non-region game, South Greene hosts Cumberland Gap in a Region 1-2A game for homecoming, and West Greene travels to Johnson County for a Region 1-3A game.
GREENEVILLE AT VOLUNTEER
Greeneville, 4-0 and atop The Associated Press Class 4A poll, is coming off a 28-21 win at Morristown West.
Against a Volunteer team they beat 63-7 at home in 2021 and are 16-0 against all-time, the Devils appear to have a breather on Friday night before traveling to Dobyns-Bennett (4-0, No. 4 in Class 6A) next week.
Volunteer is 0-3 with a 41-6 loss at West Ridge on Aug. 19, a 41-0 home loss to Dobyns-Bennett on Aug. 26 and a 41-20 loss at Seymour on Sept. 1. The Falcons were off last week.
In Greeneville’s 63-7 win over Volunteer last season, the Devils tied a school record with 563 yards total offense. The 56-point margin of victory is Greeneville’s largest against the Falcons.
Seniors Cason Christian (6-foot-6, 210 pounds) and Riley Littleton (5-9, 180) have shared snaps at quarterback through Volunteer’s first three games this season.
Christian has completed 10 of 25 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions. Littleton has completed 11 of 23 passes for 123 yards and a TD with two interceptions.
Where Christian sets himself apart is running the football. He’s rushed for 256 yards and two TDs on 54 carries.
Seniors Andrew Knittel and Peyton Steele are Volunteer’s top receivers. Knittel has 11 catches for 104 yards and a TD, while Steele has six catches for 113 yards and a TD.
Greeneville senior quarterback Brady Quillen has completed 45 of 61 passes for 801 yards and six TDs with one interception.
Against Morristown West, Quillen completed 14 of 25 passes for 295 yards and a TD.
Seniors Adjatay Dabbs, Mason Laws and sophomore Carson Quillen are Greeneville’s top receivers. Dabbs has 14 catches for 237 yards and three TDs; Laws has 14 catches for 268 yards and two TDs; and Quillen has 11 catches for 269 yards and a TD.
Against Morristown West, Quillen caught four passes for 160 yards.
Senior Damien Short leads Greeneville in rushing with 300 yards and four TDs on 56 carries. Brady Quillen has run for 168 yards and four TDs on 36 carries.
Against Morristown West, Short ran for 70 yards on 19 carries, while Brady Quillen ran for 52 yards and a TD on 11 carries.
Defensively, junior linebacker Nik Pillar has 26 tackles, 22 assists, four tackles for loss and two sacks.
Junior linebacker Bryson Myers has 18 tackles, eight assists, six tackles for loss and three sacks.
Dabbs has two interceptions, while Laws and junior linebacker Amanuel Dickson each have one.
NORTH GREENE AT RED BOILING SPRINGS
North Greene (1-3) picked up its first win with a 32-28 victory over winless Jellico at home last week. Red Boiling Springs is 2-2, including a 28-27 win at Cosby last week.
In Red Boiling Springs’ win over Cosby, quarterback Aubrey Link completed eight of 24 passes for 108 yards and three TDs.
Chris Hackney caught three passes for 56 yards and two TDs, while Tyler Lancaster ran for 71 yards on 16 carries.
Cosby outgained Red Boiling Springs 313 yards to 201 but turned the ball over three times on two interceptions and a fumble.
North Greene outgained Jellico 365 yards to 282 last week.
North Greene quarterback Grayson Collins completed nine of 14 passes for 139 yards and two TDs with one interception against Jellico. On the season, he has completed 23 of 65 passes for 326 yards and three TDs with five interceptions.
Collins also ran for 100 yards and two TDs on 10 carries against Jellico. On the season, he’s rushed for 234 yards and three TDs on 37 carries.
Yeshua Vaught ran for 126 yards and a TD on 23 carries against Jellico, giving him 445 yards and six TDs on 98 carries for the season.
Jake Duffy caught two passes for 86 yards and a TD against Jellico, giving him six catches for 152 yards and two TDs on the season.
North Greene won its first meeting with Red Boiling Springs 38-14 at home last season, snapping a two-year home losing streak.
CUMBERLAND GAP AT SOUTH GREENE
South Greene will host Cumberland Gap for its homecoming game.
South Greene is coming off a 16-14 loss at West Greene. The Rebels are 1-3 overall, but 1-0 in Region 1-2A.
Cumberland Gap (1-2, 0-0) is coming off a 36-24 home loss to Union County.
In that game, Cumberland Gap’s Kyle Figueroa had TD runs of 3 and 2 yards, and quarterback Brayden Painter hit Kole Welch with a 49-yard TD pass.
In South Greene’s loss to West Greene last week, the Rebels gained 161 yards while giving up 275 yards. The Rebels also had five turnovers – three fumbles, two interceptions.
On the season, South Greene quarterback Jacob Susong has completed 21 of 45 passes for 249 yards and two TDs with four interceptions.
Derek Miller has rushed for 98 yards and a TD on eight carries. Keshawn Ingram has rushed for 61 yards and a TD on 23 carries.
Last season, South Greene won 45-6 at Cumberland Gap.
WEST GREENE AT JOHNSON COUNTY
West Greene can take sole possession of the Region 1-3A lead with a win at Johnson County.
The Buffaloes enter the game tied with Chuckey-Doak atop the region. Both teams are 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the league, and Chuckey-Doak is idle this week.
West Greene is coming off a 16-14 home win over South Greene, while Johnson County (0-3, 0-1) is coming off a 50-26 non-region loss at Sullivan East.
In the loss to Sullivan East, Johnson County gave up 582 yards – 349 passing, 233 rushing.
Grinnan Walker led Johnson County with 75 yards and two TDs rushing on 17 carries. Connor Simcox caught five passes for 77 yards.
In West Greene’s win over South Greene, quarterback Jaden Gregg completed six of 14 passes for 105 yards and a TD with an interception.
On the season, Gregg has completed 11 of 23 passes for 188 yards and three TDs with an interception.
West Greene defeated Johnson County 22-14 at home in 2021. In that game, Gregg passed for 174 yards and a TD and rushed for 69 yards and a TD.
In West Greene’s win over South Greene, Wyatt Moody rushed for 47 yards on 13 carries, Dawson Daniels had 47 yards and a TD on nine carries and Hunter Gregg had 43 yards on five carries. Gregg also caught two passes for 37 yards and a TD.
On the season, Moody has rushed for 201 yards and a TD on 35 carries, Hunter Gregg has rushed for 186 yards and two TDs on 35 carries.
Austin Wampler leads West Greene in receiving with five catches for 113 yards and two TDs. Ethan Turner has caught nine passes for 107 yards.