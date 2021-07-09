Former Greeneville High School All-State soccer standout Taylor Bailey hit a big milestone in his professional career on Wednesday.
Playing for the Oakland Roots of the USL Championship Divison Bailey made his first start and led the team to a clean sheet in a 0-0 tie with the Sacramento Republic.
Bailey made one save in the road contest for his Oakland squad on the way to collecting the shutout.
“It was amazing. It was good to get it away too, against a good team. They were on the attack a lot but we all held it down. I could not be happier,” Bailey said in a team interview after the game.
This is Bailey’s second season with the Roots. He made two starts in the spring of 2020, playing in the National Independent Soccer Association, before the season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then the Roots have moved to the USL Championship Division which is the second tier of professional soccer in the United States behind Major League Soccer.
After graduating from Greeneville Bailey started his college career at Nova Southeastern University in Florida before making way to California where he spent a season at the City College of San Francisco. At CCSF he was first team all-conference and All-West Region.
He has also played for the semi-professional Tri-Cities Otters and San Francisco City FC.