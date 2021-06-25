Former North Greene basketball standout Mendy McNeese has quickly been moving up the ranks in college coaching, and now she finds herself at the Division I level.
McNeese, a two-time All-State player for the Huskies and 2014 North Greene graduate, has recently been named the Director of Basketball Operations at Stetson University in DeLand, Florida.
“It’s super exciting, and this is an itch I have had for a while,” McNeese said. “I want to be a head coach some day, but right now I wanted to get to the Division I level and just learn as much as a I can.”
McNeese started her college playing career at ETSU before finishing at Queens University in Charlotte. Since then she has spent three coaching at Division II Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, one as a graduate assistant and two as a full time assistant coach.
At the Division II level McNeese had to fill multiple roles as a coach, but she feels like that has really prepared her in understanding what goes into running a basketball program.
“I wish I knew what I know now when I was as a player. What goes into practice, what goes into game preparation, and the why,” McNeese said. “I think that is something players want to know. Why are we doing this drill? Why are we watching this film? I wanted to know that as a players, and I think I understand that a lot better now after coaching at Converse.
“Converse was a great learning experience for me. I got thrown into everything from driving the bus, to doing my own scouts and being the reserve team head coach. That was a great experience for me, to get to make decisions on the fly in a game at 23 or 24 years old. Not many people have that chance.”
Now McNeese is moving into a new role at Stetson, but will still be involved in all parts of Hatters’ program as Director of Basketball Operations. Her daily duties include a little bit of everything for the Hatters. She will schedule recruiting visits, break down film, organize practices, schedule travel, handle game contracts and then assist with on court practices as well.
She believes that being involved with so many parts of the basketball program will help down the road in her ultimate goal of being college head coach.
“Just being to be able to see how things are run at the Division I level has been good for me,” McNeese said. “There is lot more that goes into the program and the process than at the Division II level. I think If I can handle this role, then it would make being a head coach much easier down the road. I think there is a lot of value in just knowing how to run things well. I started June 1 and there has not been a day go by that I didn’t learn something new.”
McNeese did not have a connection with Stetson before applying for the position, but she did have a lot of respect for head coach Lynn Bria and wanted to learn under her.
Bria has led Stetson for 14 seasons and is the program’s winningest coach. She has led her program to four Atlantic Sun Championships and two NCAA tournament appearances. Bria has also earned respect among her peers and chairs the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Rules Committee.
“I like that I get to take a step back and watch and learn,” McNeese said. “Coach Bria has been very successful and is someone I think I could learn a lot from. Some of her assistants are her former players. I think that says a lot about you as a coach if your former players want to coach with you. Then the warm weather here is also a plus, and I like being near the beach.”