The Greeneville Flyboys have announced Dennis Cook as manager for the 2023 Appalachian League season.
Cook joins the Flyboys with 15 years experience playing in the major leagues and 12 years coaching experience.
"I'm thankful for the opportunity to work with our kids and help them develop into complete players," Cook said. "I'm looking forward to working with the front office and getting to know our fan base."
An alumnus of the University of Texas, Cook made his MLB debut in 1988 for the San Francisco Giants and played for eight other teams until 2002. He received two World Series rings during his career while playing for the Florida Marlins in 1997 and the Anaheim Angels in 2002. The left-handed pitcher was the winning pitcher in relief in Game 3 of the 1997 World Series.
Cook has coached at many levels including with the Swedish national team, the University of Texas and, most recently, as the pitching coach for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod League.
"Having coach Cook join us this season is a huge win for the organization," said Flyboys general manager Brandon Bouschart. "He has a long and illustrious resume both as a player and coach. I have great confidence that coach Cook will not only provide strong growth and development for these young players but will also make big strides in bringing a championship back to Greeneville."
The Flyboys will open the season at the Johnson City Doughboys on June 6. The first Flyboys home game at Pioneer Park will be June 7 against Johnson City.