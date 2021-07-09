AUSTIN, Texas - Four Tusculum University student-athletes have been named to the NCAA Division II Women’s At-Large Academic All-District 3 first team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
The tennis trio of Emilie Hansen, Annie McCullough and Caitlin McCullough join TU golfer Jennifer Keim on the Academic All-District team as the Tusculum quartet advances to the Academic All-America® ballot with the winners being announced in August. TU’s four honorees were the most by one school in District 3.
The Academic All-District 3 team is selected from nominees representing colleges and universities in the South Atlantic Conference, Conference Carolinas and Peach Belt Conference.
The Academic All-America® At-Large program includes the sports of fencing, golf, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, rifle, skiing, swimming and diving, tennis, water polo for both men and women; bowling, crew, beach volleyball and field hockey for women; and volleyball and wrestling for men.
Annie McCullough makes her fourth appearance on the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team and will be looking to become only the second player in program history and seventh TU student-athlete overall to garner Academic All-America® accolades three times in a career.
Annie, a graduate student from Belfast, Northern Ireland, posted a 3.985 cumulative grade point average while earning her undergraduate degree majoring in chemistry with minors in mathematics and solar research in 2020. She has a perfect 4.00 GPA in graduate school at Tusculum.
She was the recipient of the 2020-21 SAC Presidents Award, the league’s highest student-athlete honor. She also became the first three-time recipient of the SAC Women’s Tennis Scholar Athlete of the Year Award in league history. She has been a member of the SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll, Tusculum's Athletic Director's Honor Roll, the Dean's List, the President's List, Charles Oliver Gray Honors List and an ITA Scholar-Athlete.
She was one of the founding members of the hydrogen evolution research program at Tusculum, which is designed to develop a catalyst for use in solar energy applications. She was the recipient of the TU Senior Key Award for Excellence in Chemistry in 2020 and the Northeast Tennessee Section of the American Chemical Society Outstanding Graduating Senior Award.
Annie was an All-SAC first team selection in both singles and doubles this past year, where she teamed with her twin sister Caitlin. Annie is a four-time All-Conference honoree in singles including 2019 when she garnered SAC Women's Tennis Player of the Year accolades. She finished the regular season with a 13-2 record at No. 1 singles for the Pioneers, including a 6-2 mark in conference play. McCullough is the winningest singles player in program history, owning a career mark of 104-17.
As a duo, the McCullough sisters went 12-3 overall this season and finished with a 5-3 record in conference competition, including four straight wins to end the regular season. The pair was named first-team All-Conference for the third time, after finishing the season 16th in the latest ITA Division II doubles rankings. The duo, which earned ITA All-America honors in 2019-20, holds a career record of 74-17.
Last year, she was named a top-nine national finalist for the prestigious NCAA National Woman of the Year Award. She is two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American®, earning second team recognition in 2019 and first team accolades in 2020.
During her career, she led the Pioneers to three NCAA Division II Tournament appearances along with the 2017 SAC Tournament title and the 2019 SAC Championship. Her teams posted a combined 75-25 overall record including 37-9 in league play. She was named the 2020 SAC International Woman of the Year and is a two-time Tusculum University Female Athlete of the Year (2017-18 & 2018-19).
Caitlin McCullough, a graduate student from Belfast, Northern Ireland, returns to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team for a second straight year. McCullough graduated from Tusculum in 2020 with her bachelor’s degree in accounting with a 3.95 GPA. She has a perfect 4.00 GPA in TU’s master’s program.
Caitlin has been a member of the SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll, Tusculum's Athletic Director's Honor Roll, the Dean's List, the President's List, Charles Oliver Gray Honors List and is an ITA Scholar-Athlete. She was the 2020 Tusculum team MVP.
Caitlin is a four-time All-Conference selection, earning All-Missouri Intercollegiate Athletic Association first team accolades in her freshman season at Northwestern State and has been an All-SAC pick three-times at Tusculum. She owns a 97-30 career singles record to go along with a 97-23 worksheet in doubles, including 77-18 win her twin sister Annie. During her Tusculum career, the Pioneers have posted a 55-18 overall record including 28-7 in SAC play and made two trips to the NCAA II Tournament.
In the 2019-20 season, the McCulloughs became the first student-athletes in TU women's tennis history to earn NCAA Division II All-America distinction by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA). The duo was one of 16 teams honored in doubles.
Hansen, a junior from Hvidovre, Denmark, has a perfect 4.00 cumulative GPA and garners her first CoSIDA Academic All-District honor while majoring in business and information technology. She is a member of the Tusculum Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll, President’s List, Dean’s List, Charles Oliver Gray Honors List and is an ITA Scholar-Athlete.
In 2021, she and doubles partner Amber Lackey earned a spot on the All-SAC second team as the duo went 13-2 at No. 2 doubles including 7-0 in SAC play. The pair won their final eight matches of the season, with their only two losses coming to Division I opponents Western Carolina and ETSU. The TU duo is 16-7 all-time as a doubles pairing for the Pioneers.
Keim also earns her inaugural CoSIDA Academic All-District plaudit. The graduate student from South Yarmouth, Massachusetts, graduated from Tusculum in 2020 with her degree in nursing and finished with a 3.85 GPA. She has a 3.92 GPA in her graduate work at TU. She is a member of the Tusculum Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll, President’s List, Dean’s List, Charles Oliver Gray Honors List and is a WGCA All-America Scholar.
Keim earned All-SAC second team honors in back-to-back seasons and was a two-time team MVP. She finished her Tusculum career with a school-record 75.93 scoring average. She recorded 11 top-20 finishes including nine times in the top-five.
She was two-time tournament medalist, winning the 2020 Barton Intercollegiate and 2021 Agnes McAmis Memorial. She preceded the McAmis title with a third place finish at the NCAA Division I Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate, where she garnered All-Tournament honors with a TU 54-hole record 70-77-75=222.
In 2021, Keim led the Pioneers with her 75.92 scoring average, which is the second-lowest seasonal tally in school history. She finished in the top-20 in six of her seven events, including five times in the top-10 and three top-5 finishes.
The Division II and III CoSIDA Academic All-America® programs are partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2020-21 Divisions II and III Academic All-America® programs.