Avery Collins gave his hometown team some life, but Greeneville’s fourth-inning hiccup had taken its toll.
The Flyboys never recovered from allowing six runs in the frame, coming up short in Wednesday’s 9-3 loss to Princeton at Pioneer Park.
Collins hit a line-drive double, his second of the year, to start the bottom of the eighth inning. Beau Ankeney singled him home to make it a 7-3 game, but the Flyboys (5-8) couldn’t do any further damage.
Myles Smith batted 2-for-3 from the nine-hole to lead the Flyboys. He gave Greeneville a 2-1 lead in the third when he crushed a home run over the right-field wall. But Greeneville went scoreless until Collins’ eighth-inning run.
The Whistlepigs had drawn two bases-loaded walks in the top of the fourth to reclaim the lead. Irvin Weems III then lined a two-out single to center with the bases loaded. An error by the Flyboys, one of three they committed, allowed Weems III to make it all the way home for a sudden 7-3 Princeton lead.
Woody Hadeen and Weems III each singled home one run in the top of the ninth for insurance. Weems III went 3-for-5 from his leadoff spot, batting in two runs and scoring twice himself. Landon Reeves went 2-for-4 and scored a run.
Princeton scored in the first inning and led 1-0 until the bottom of the third. Shemar Dalton led off with a triple to center, scoring the tying run when Dub Gleed sacrificed himself trying to steal second base. Smith went yard in the ensuing at-bat for the Flyboys.
Brock Daniels knocked his third double of the season for Greeneville, which equaled the Whistlepigs’ eight hits.
Relief pitcher Hayden Setzier (W, 1-0) collected the win, striking out four and holding Greeneville to one hit over three innings.
Luke Delongchamp struck out three in his four-hit no decision, before Cole McDaniel allowed three hits and one run over the last two frames.
The Flyboys used five pitchers in the game, with starter Brian Yetter (L, 0-3) taking the defeat. He struck out four and walked two while allowing four earned runs on three hits over 3.0 innings of work. Andrew Morones and Graham Breite each threw two innings to close the game, with both striking out two batters and walking two.
Greeneville, third in the Appalachian League West standings, sits five games back from first-place Kingsport (10-3). Princeton and Bluefield (5-8) are tied for fourth in the East, seven games off the lead of Burlington (12-1).
UP NEXT
Greeneville will host Princeton at 7 p.m. Thursday.