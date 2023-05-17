Tusculum University men's and women's tennis coach Matt Frost has stepped down to pursue another coaching opportunity, director of athletics Josh Ealy announced Wednesday.
Frost guided the Pioneer men's and women's teams to the NCAA Division II Tournament during the 2023 season, leading both teams to identical 17-7 overall records and 11-1 in the South Atlantic Conference.
Both the Tusculum men's and women's teams finished runner-up in the SAC Championship Tournament, with the women earning a share of the SAC regular-season title and the men placing second in the league.
The Pioneers men and women were each nationally ranked during the 2023 season, with the women reaching as high as 18th and the men 25th in the ITA Division II National Team Rankings.
"I am incredibly grateful for my time at Tusculum. It is a special place that I will always look back on fondly," Frost said. "Thank you to Doug Jones and Josh Ealy for always believing in me and providing me with a platform to succeed. Forever a Pioneer."
"I want to thank Coach Frost for his efforts in leading our tennis program these past two years," Ealy said. "He has continued to build championship-caliber teams which our fans and alumni can be proud. We wish him nothing but success in the future."
Frost compiled a 30-15 men's record and a 30-14 women's mark in his two seasons at Tusculum, with his men's squads going 22-4 in SAC play and the women compiling a 19-5 conference record.
Between the men's and women's teams, Frost had a total of 15 All-Conference performers during his two seasons with the Pioneers.
Frost was the 2023 SAC Women's Tennis Coach of the Year and was honored by the Tusculum athletic department with the Art Argauer Coach of the Year Award for the 2022-23 athletic season.
Frost joined Tusculum in August of 2021 from the University of New Mexico, where he served as assistant women's tennis coach the previous two seasons.
Frost also served as assistant coach at Lenoir-Rhyne University during the 2018-19 season and was assistant men's coach at his alma mater, Drake University, during the 2015-16 campaign.
A native of London, Frost was All-Conference at the University of Southern Mississippi and at Drake, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration in 2015.
After graduating, Frost was a traveling and performance coach in Europe for two years before returning to the United States in the fall of 2018.
A national search for Frost's successor will begin immediately, according to Ealy.