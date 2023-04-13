West Greene's Leyton Frye, Chuckey-Doak's Rio Little, and South Greene's Jordyn Roderick and Kieley Smith recently signed with colleges to continue their athletic careers.
FRYE TO MILLIGAN
After putting together one of the greatest boys basketball single-season performances in Greene County history this past season, Frye signed with Milligan University.
Frye averaged 27.5 points, 7.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game as the Buffaloes' point guard this past season.
"As soon as I visited Milligan and got offered, I knew it was home because the coaches and the players were just so welcoming. That made my choice a lot easier," Frye said.
Frye is a natural point guard, but coaches at Milligan haven't indicated if he'll run the point, be a shooting guard or both.
"This year, I was a scorer because I had to be, but I'm a natural point guard," Frye said. "The best thing about my game is probably the way that I can see the floor. Whenever I have the ball in my hands, everything just looks open to me and I can get the ball to my teammates in so many different ways."
Frye plans to major in education and teach and coach when he graduates, but he's also considering being a physical therapist.
LITTLE TO TUSCULUM
After helping the Chuckey-Doak football team to a 10-2 record, breaking the old school record of nine wins set by the Black Knights’ 1992 squad (9-3), Little signed with Tusculum University.
As defensive back, Little earned Region 1-3A Co-Defensive Player of the Year. He made 117 tackles, 10 for loss with five sacks, broke up nine passes, forced four fumbles and recovered five, intercepted two passes, scored on defense and blocked a punt.
As a receiver, Little also had 16 catches for 370 yards and five touchdowns, and he also ran for 136 yards and three TDs out of the backfield.
"I chose Tusculum because they're the school that showed interest in me since I began wanting to play college football," said Little, who moved from Charlotte, N.C., to Chuckey-Doak when he was in fifth grade. "I've been around Tusculum for a long time now. I'm very familiar with it and I have friends who are there.
"It just feels like home and I don't want to leave that."
Little says he'll be playing safety for the Pioneers.
"I'm fine with that," he said. "I think I'll do a lot better at one position. In high school, I played just about every position on the field just about. Now that I'm going to play college ball, I'll have one position that's designated for me and I can just focus on that."
Little plans to major in mathematics, minor in sports management and pursue a master's degree in education. He also said he would like to return to Chuckey-Doak and coach.
RODERICK TO TUSCULUM
After starring in volleyball and basketball at South Greene, Roderick has signed to play both sports at Tusculum University.
In volleyball, Roderick was named all-state twice. And as a junior, she was named Class A state tournament most valuable player while helping the Lady Rebels to the 2021 state championship.
As a senior this past fall, Roderick hammered 604 kills, had 294 digs, made 61 blocks and served 78 aces.
As a senior in basketball this past season, Roderick helped South Greene to a 23-7 overall record and an 8-0 record in District 1-2A while being named district MVP for the regular season. The Lady Rebels also won the district tournament title.
Roderick averaged 13.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 steals per game.
SMITH TO TUSCULUM
Things have been moving fast in Kieley Smith's world figuratively and literally.
After moving from Colorado to Greeneville this past year, it didn't take long for Smith to make her impact felt on South Greene's track and field program with record performances. And now she has signed to compete at Tusculum University.
Smith currently holds South Greene records in long jump at 16-8 and the 100 meters at 13.1 seconds.
While those are the two events Smith will likely compete in at Tusculum, she also competes in shot put, the 200 meters, hurdles and the 4x100 relay for South Greene.