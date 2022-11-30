MOSHEIM — About the only thing Leyton Frye didn’t do Tuesday night was dunk.
But that’ll come later, he said.
“I had a chance tonight, but I saw a dude who runs like a 4.4 40 coming at me,” West Greene’s senior point guard said.
Surely the home crowd understood, especially when it was announced he’d achieved a career milestone in the Buffaloes’ 77-65 win over Cherokee at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium.
Frye joined West Greene’s 1,000-point club with his 35-point effort, which leaves him at 1,009 for his career with the Buffaloes (3-4). He shot 11-of-16 inside the 3-point line and gave the Buffaloes an early boost with 11 points in a three-minute stretch.
“Just to see his growth from freshman year to senior year, it makes your heart smile,” West Greene coach Allen Tolliver said. “Great kid, puts in the overtime work. We’ll get out of practice at 7:30 and he’ll come over and say, ‘can I get 30 more minutes in here and get some more shots up?’ As you can tell, it shows.”
Cherokee (3-3), which has already surpassed its win total from last season, never led but stayed within 11-8 early. Frye’s long 3-pointer helped the Buffs take a 14-9 lead to the second quarter, where he hit from deep twice more along with a putback to make it 25-14.
Frye’s putback at the horn gave West Greene a 41-20 halftime lead. The visitors didn’t get within 15 points again until the fourth quarter. And of course, three layups by Frye — the last resulting in an and-one — stopped any thought of a rally. His final basket gave the Buffaloes a 75-52 cushion.
“It means a lot, but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates giving me those open shots and giving me my looks to hit them,” Frye said. “We’re at our best when we’re running the floor.”
Indeed, as three players hit double figures Tuesday night. Ethan Turner added 18 points and Conner Campbell had 16.
Turner shot 5-of-9 from two-point range and hit both of his 3-point attempts. Two of his five layups came on putbacks.
Campbell, a sophomore, shot 5-of-6 in the first half with two 3-pointers, the first giving West Greene the lead for good at 7-4.
“About three minutes into the game, I took a timeout and absolutely ripped (Campbell) a new one, just pushing him to his limits trying to get the best out of him,” Tolliver said. “I’ve seen the ceiling for him, how much he can help us. (Scoring 16 points) was big for him.
“E, he’s a machine down there. He’s a workhorse, does all the dirty work that goes unseen a lot of the time.”
Will Price fired in 28 points to lead the Chiefs, 17 coming in the third quarter, with Colten McLean adding 17 points.
C 9 11 23 22 — 65
WG 14 27 20 16 — 77
C (65): Will Price 28, Colten McLean 17, Jayden Ward 7, Lofton Hayes 5, Bryce Elliott 3, Joey Henley 2, Parker Travis 2, Elisha Jones 1.
WG (77): Leyton Frye 35, Ethan Turner 18, Conner Campbell 16, Mason McCamey 4, Dawson Daniels 2, Austin Wampler 2.
3-pointers: C 5 (McLean 2, Ward 2, Elliott); WG 7 (Frye 3, Campbell 2, Turner 2).
GIRLS CHEROKEE 56 WEST GREENE 38
Ava Morgan didn’t miss a shot in the second quarter, and Cherokee didn’t skip a beat after that.
Morgan buried three 3-pointers and a pair of long two-point shots, scoring all of her 13 points in the second quarter to help flip the tables on West Greene. The Lady Chiefs dominated the second period 22-3 before winning 56-38 at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium.
Macy McDavid matched Morgan’s 13-point effort, scoring 10 of her points in the second half for the Lady Chiefs (4-2).
Madi Brown fired in 12 for the Lady Buffaloes (2-6), who fell behind 5-1 before taking an early 10-6 lead. Brown hit two of her four 3-pointers during the first quarter, after which West Greene led 12-11 following Breanna Ellis’ 10-foot jumper.
But it was all Lady Chiefs from there. Cherokee scored 20 consecutive points before Brown’s third triple ended the drought. Bella Markham’s basket put Cherokee up 33-15 at the half.
Madi Brown and Morgan Brown both hit from deep during an 8-0 run in the third quarter, which brought the score to 45-27.
Kinsley Ellenburg hit two 3s in the fourth quarter to keep West Greene within striking distance. The second made it 49-38 with 4:48 remaining. But the Lady Buffaloes couldn’t score again.
Morgan Brown finished with nine points, and Ellenburg had seven.
C 11 22 12 11 — 56
WG 12 3 14 9 — 38
C (56): Macy McDavid 13, Ava Morgan 13, Bella Markham 9, Kobi Henson 7, Kayla Howe 6, Brylea Harris 3, Emma Mowell 3, Ariel Ferrell 2.
WG (38): Madi Brown 12, Morgan Brown 9, Kinsley Ellenburg 7, Breanna Ellis 4, Taylor Lawson 4, Hailey Ripley 2.
3-pointers: C 10 (Morgan 3, Howe 2, McDavid 2, Harris, Henson, Mowell); WG 8 (Madi Brown 4, Morgan Brown 2, Ellenburg 2).
UP NEXT
West Greene travels to Hampton on Thursday.