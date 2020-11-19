Tuesday was a big day for a pair of Greeneville baseball players as they both signed letters of intent with their future colleges.
Ayden Cheney signed with King University while Will Hurley signed with Carson-Newman University, and both described the moment as the realization of a childhood dream.
“I think its every kids’ dream to play at the next level, and this really is a dream come true for me,” Cheney said. “It’s a great feeling, but I’m not looking too far ahead, because we still have a state championship to win.”
Hurley said, “It feels amazing to sign today, it’s a life-long dream come true.”
King University is located in Bristol, Tennessee and is a member of Conference Carolinas. What drew Cheney to the Tornado program is the emphasis the coaching staff puts on developing character as much as baseball skills.
“The coaches at King are amazing,” Cheney said. “They have a real specific idea for athletes they want. They want kids that will do good on and off the field. They really emphasize character and that was important to me.”
Cheney will also have the chance to join a good friend and teammate at King in Greeneville shortstop Trey Massengill, who signed with the Tornado earlier in the week.
“That’s awesome because Trey is one of my best friends,” Cheney said. “It’s just crazy that I get to play at the next level with a good friend and teammate.”
Carson-Newman, located in Jefferson City, is a member of the South Atlantic Conference. Hurley liked the Christian environment on campus and just felt at home when visiting with the team and coaches.
Hurley will be pitching for the Eagles, and will be focusing over the next several months on getting his body ready for another level of competition.
“I definitely have to hit the weights harder,” Hurley said. “I’ve got to get bigger, I’ve got to put on weight.”
Both players also emphasized how important it was to get their college decision made now so that they can focus on one last postseason run with the Greene Devils this spring. They have one goal in mind, and want to capture a state title as seniors.
“We want to win a state championship,” Hurley said. “Now that this is done, we want to grow and build as a team. Most of us have played together for eight year. I’ve grown up with these guys and we want to go out on top.”
The desire to make the most of their senior season, was maybe made a little more important after they lost last season due the COVID-19 pandemic. While they did not get to represent the school in traditional fashion last season, most of the Devils did play over the summer in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League. Cheney was named the MVP of that league after hitting .571 with 16 RBIs. Greeneville coach Andy Collins thinks that this summer went a long way in developing him as a player that is ready to succeed at the college level.
Cheney plans to major in sports management at King, and wants to stay involved in baseball as long as he can after his playing days are over.
Hurley is looking to major in Biology at Carson-Newman. He loves hunting and fishing, and wants to go into a field where he can be involved with wildlife.