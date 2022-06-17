Erin Franklin helped Greeneville volleyball return to the state’s biggest stage. Now she and her family will return to her home state.
With her husband Aaron being called to serve as Minister of Music and Families at White Bluff Chapel in Whitney, Texas, Franklin has stepped down after eight seasons of coaching the Lady Devils’ volleyball team.
“We are excited to go back home and be closer to family but also extremely sad to leave the people and community that we have loved for over 10 years,” Franklin said. “It has been one of the greatest joys of my life to coach volleyball at GHS, and I am so thankful to leave the team in good hands with Coach (Sara) Aiken. I have no doubt the program will continue to have much success in the future, and I will be cheering them on from Texas.”
Aiken has been serving as the Lady Devils’ interim coach.
Franklin and her family moved to Greeneville in 2012 when Aaron became the Minister of Music and Senior Adults at First Baptist Church Greeneville.
She became coach of the Lady Devils in 2014 and immediately had success, leading GHS to its first district championship in 14 years. Greeneville won seven district titles in Franklin’s eight years, winning its first-ever region championship in 2020 en route to its third TSSAA state tournament appearance in program history.
The historic 2020 season saw the Lady Devils return to state for the first time since 1991 while advancing further than any previous team, reaching the Final Four. The Lady Devils reached the sectional round three times under Franklin.
RESTIVO RESIGNS
After five seasons, Jenna Restivo announced on social media that she has stepped down as Greeneville’s softball coach.
A 2017 graduate of Tusculum University, Restivo took over the Lady Devils’ softball program in 2018 following the departure of Bob Fortel.
Restivo eclipsed the 100-win plateau this season during the Tiny Day/Red Edmonds tournament, which the Lady Devils won for the first time since 2013. She finished her career at GHS with 108 wins after a 30-11 campaign in 2022, which saw Greeneville win the District 2-3A tournament and reach the Class 3A sectional round — its second straight trip to sectionals.
In fact, the Lady Devils won the district tournament championship every year under Restivo’s watch, apart from the 2020 season which was lost to COVID.
“It has been the toughest decision to walk away, but it’s only see you later, and I will forever be grateful for this game and the relationships it has allowed me to have,” Restivo said in the post. “I want to thank the Greeneville High School administration for taking a chance on a 21-year-old to be at the helm of this softball program. Also, thank you to all the parents that allowed me to help team this game to their daughters.”
Restivo also credited the Tusculum administration for allowing her to go back and forth between jobs, and her GHS assistants for managing practices whenever she couldn’t attend.
Restivo will continue to serve in her current role at Tusculum as assistant athletic director for compliance and student-athlete development, a position she’s held since July 2019.
And her efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. Restivo recently was named recipient of the 2022 National Association for Athletics Compliance Rising Star Award.