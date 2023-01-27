For only the second time in the last 11 seasons, Greeneville won’t compete at the dual wrestling state tournament.
The Greene Devils started strong, but traditional power Gibbs earned several critical decisions en route to Friday’s 46-28 win at Greeneville in the Class A dual wrestling sectionals.
Defending individual state champions Carson Dupill, Hunter Mason and Colin Dupill accounted for three of Greeneville’s four pins.
The first came at 195 pounds, as Morgan Lowery (26-1) scored the fall against Cameron Norman in 4:48 to start the night. It marked the 50th pin of Lowery’s GHS career.
Zac Chrisman (19-3, 220) then followed with a 10-2 major decision triumph over Luke Tidwell for a quick 10-0 lead.
And even thought Christian Feltner dropped a 7-4 decision to Gibbs’ Landon Brooks at 285 pounds, he prevented the Eagles from gaining any bonus points and kept the Devils up 10-3.
“Big time shoutout to them for getting us started off right,” Greeneville coach Randy Shelton said. “They wrestled really, really well. We knew then we’d start trading points back and forth. We just needed more wins in there than we got.”
The Devils trailed 13-10 when Carson Dupill (34-7, 120) scored the fall in 1:40 against Tyler Constantino.
But the Eagles pulled even when Brody Ford escaped with a 5-4 decision against Josue Castillo (19-2). After two Gibbs forfeit wins, Hunter Mason (28-5, 145) closed the gap to 28-22 when he pinned Fransico Ordonez in 37 seconds.
Colin Dupill (33-6, 160) scored the fall in just 21 seconds against Lucas Thompson to make it 34-28, but Gibbs won the last two bouts to punch its ticket to Franklin.
“I think we left a lot of points out there,” Shelton said. “I don’t think we wrestled our best match tonight. Maybe we had a little letdown after the big upset win over Crockett (in the Region 1-A championship). I think we’re better than that, and I think the kids realize we’re better than that.”
Gibbs, which won two straight traditional wrestling state titles in 2017 and 2018, also won a state duals championship in 2018.
UP NEXT
The Region 1-A individual tournament will be Saturday, Feb. 12, at Tennessee High. Girls sectionals and Class A boys individual sectionals take place Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 respectively.
GIBBS 46
GREENEVILLE 28
195 — Morgan Lowery (GHS) pinned Cameron Norman, 4:48
220 — Zac Chrisman (GHS) won by major decision over Luke Tidwell, 10-2
285 — Landon Brooks (Gibbs) won by decision over Christian Feltner, 7-4
106 — Blake Allen (Gibbs) won by major decision over Gabe Oakley, 15-4
113 — Ezra Finstad (Gibbs) pinned Hunter Shelton, 1:10
120 — Carson Dupill (GHS) pinned Tyler Constantino, 1:40
126 — Brody Ford (Gibbs) won by decision over Josue Castillo, 5-4
132 — Owen Deluca (Gibbs) won by forfeit
138 — Christopher Puryear (Gibbs) won by forfeit
145 — Hunter Mason (GHS) pinned Fransico Ordonez, 0:40
152 — Hunter Abner (Gibbs) pinned Elijah Dabney, 0:54
160 — Colin Dupill (GHS) pinned Lucas Thompson, 0:21
170 — Gilman Reid (Gibbs) pinned Angus Herrell, 3:58
182 — Elijah Hubbs (Gibbs) won by injury forfeit over Paul Anderson