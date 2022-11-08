NASHVILLE — Freshman Cade Tyson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Belmont University men's basketball team to a 70-69 season-opening win over Ohio from the Curb Event Center on Monday night.
Belmont freshman Ja'Kobi Gillespie, a 2022 Greeneville High grad, started and played 31 minutes for the Bruins. He scored 11 points, had four assists, four steals, two rebounds and blocked a shot.
Tyson had a team-high 18 points. His game-winning shot capped a crazy final 1.4 seconds.
AJ Clayton buried a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left to give Ohio a 69-67 lead, its first since leading 15-13 early in the first half.
After Belmont got the ball to midcourt and called time out, Tyson caught an inbounds pass at the top of the key and drained a 3 at the buzzer for the 70-69 win, sending the Bruins' bench and student section spilling on to the floor in celebration.
Strong defense and all-court play by Gillespie powered Belmont to a 19-4 run midway through the first half, giving the Bruins a 25-19 lead after an early nine-point deficit.
Belmont closed the half on a 7-0 run in the final 85 seconds. A Ben Sheppard driving basket, a Tyson 3-pointer and a Drew Friberg slam gave the Bruins a 41-34 halftime lead.
Sheppard tied Tyson with a team-leading 18 points. He also had a career-high seven assists, five rebounds and two steals.
Friberg finished with 11 points and four rebounds.
In March, Gillespie was named Tennessee's Class 3A Mr. Basketball and state tournament MVP while leading Greeneville to its second straight state championship. He's the first player from Greeneville and the first from Northeast Tennessee to be named Mr. Basketball in the 37-year history of the award.
Belmont plays at Furman at 7 p.m. Friday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and Belmont Bruins Radio on iHeart Radio.