BAILEYTON — Playing with longtime assistant coach Randy Bailey on their minds and in their hearts Saturday morning, the North Greene Lady Huskies scored 24 points in the fourth quarter to defeat Tennessee High 59-46 at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
Later Saturday, the Lady Huskies announced Bailey's death on Twitter.
“Coach Randy loved North Greene basketball and will be greatly missed,” the Lady Huskies tweeted. “We are asking Husky Nation to be in prayer for Randy’s family.”
Bailey spent two decades on the North Greene bench alongside coach James Buchanan.
Sonya Wagner led North Greene on Saturday with 23 points, which included a 10-of-10 effort at the free throw line. She hit a triple during a seven-point first quarter before adding eight points in the second, later making six foul shots and one field goal in the final frame.
Haley Bailey added 16 points, scoring six in each of the last two quarters. Grace Buchanan also hit double figures with 10 points, burying two of her three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Hannah Miller scored eight, and Cambell Gaby two for the Lady Huskies (2-2), who made 14-of-18 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Down 33-25 at the half and 41-35 after three, North Greene outscored the visitors 24-5 in the final quarter.
Kendall Cross and Anna Kate Kinch led Tennessee High with 12 and 11 points respectively, the latter burying three triples.
NORTHVIEW 52
NORTH GREENE 47
Savannah Bates gave Northview Academy just enough of a boost to fight off a relentless North Greene squad.
Bates hit a 3-pointer and scored 11 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter, and Jordan White finished with 11.
The Lady Cougars led 24-14 at the half before North Greene closed the gap to 32-30 entering the fourth quarter.
Hannah Miller led the Lady Huskies with 13 points, including two 3-pointers in the third quarter. She and Haley Bailey both scored two baskets in the fourth.
Grace Buchanan and Sonya Wagner scored 11 points apiece, and Bailey had 10 while Cambell Gaby added two.
GREENEVILLE 60
CAK 53
KNOXVILLE — Chloe Marsh and Lauren Bailey took this one over quickly.
Marsh finished with 21 points and Bailey had 18 to lead the Lady Devils (3-0). Abby Adkins had six points with Tambryn Ellenburg, Lindy Carter and Dalaina Martin all adding five. Ellenburg, Bailey and Carter accounted for Greeneville’s three triples in the game.
Leading 28-26 at the half, the Lady Devils pulled ahead 46-39 after three quarters and shot 8-of-9 from the foul line in the fourth.
Keira Leffew hit from deep three times and led the Lady Warriors with a game-high 27 points.
GREENEVILLE 56
KNOXVILLE CATHOLIC 49
KNOXVILLE — Greeneville dominated the third quarter and never relinquished control again.
Lauren Bailey fired in 21 points including three 3-pointers. She and Chloe Marsh, who had 11 points, both hit three field goals during the third as Greeneville turned a 25-24 halftime deficit into a 42-32 lead.
Tambryn Ellenburg hit from deep once and matched Lindy Carter with seven points. Dalaina Martin had four with Kyla Jobe, Kaylee Crumbley and Abby Adkins all scoring two.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 52
HANCOCK COUNTY 24
SNEEDVILLE — Chuckey-Doak earned its first win of the Kyle Donahue era Saturday at Hancock County.
Nine players scored to help the Lady Black Knights (1-2) build a 28-16 halftime lead, which grew to 41-19 after three quarters.
Faith Yokley made two 3-pointers and led the balanced scoring effort with 12 points.
Kennedy Brown and Tavern Southerland scored nine points apiece. Saniah Atchison and Hayleigh Taylor both had five, Bri Lowe and Courtnee Jones each scored four and Taliah Johnson matched Hayleigh Hensley with two.
UNICOI COUNTY 64
CHUCKEY-DOAK 55
Faith Bennett and Olivia Bailey got Unicoi County going quickly. The Lady Blue Devils led 18-8 after one quarter and 38-24 at the break before cruising to victory.
Bennett made two 3s and went 13-of-14 at the free throw line for her 27 points. Allie Lingerfelt scored 15 and Bailey 12.
Tavyn Southerland hit from deep three times and led Chuckey-Doak with 17 points, while Kennedy Brown made two 3-pointers and scored 12 points. Saniah Atchison scored six points, Taliah Johnson and Faith Yokley bot had five and Hayleigh Taylor four. Bri Lowe, Courtnee Jones and Hayleigh Hensley added two each.
SOUTH GREENE 69
SULLIVAN EAST 39
BLUFF CITY — The South Greene Lady Rebels made short work of Sullivan East on Saturday.
Hailey Brooks fired in 21 points to lead the way. Jordyn Roderick added 16 and Emma Cutshall 13.
SULLIVAN EAST 65
WEST GREENE 53
BLUFF CITY — Jenna Hare poured in 39 points and rallied Sullivan East with her 16-point third quarter.
The Lady Buffaloes had led 18-12 early and 33-29 at the half, but East surged ahead 50-41 going to the fourth. Kylie Hurley hit from 3-point range three times and finished with 11 points.
Taylor Lawson and Kinsley Ellenburg led West Greene with nine points apiece, while Madi Brown hit from deep twice to match Morgan Brown with eight points. Maddie Bryant added seven, Breanna Ellis six, Hailey Ripley four and Abbey Cox two. Morgan Brown, Ellenburg, Ripley and Bryant all made one 3-pointer.
TENNESSEE HIGH 59
WEST GREENE 43
BRISTOL — Kendall Cross scored 11 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, helping Tennessee High put away the Lady Buffaloes.
Anna Kate Kinch also totaled 19 for the Lady Vikings, who led 14-6 after one quarter and 27-15 at the half, although West Greene did pull within 40-38 after three quarters.
Madi Brown made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for the Lady Buffs. Maddie Bryant hit from deep twice and added 12 points. Kinsley Ellenburg had seven, Abbey Cox and Hailey Ripley had three apiece with Taylor Lawson and Morgan Brown each scoring two.