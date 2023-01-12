The Greeneville Middle boys finished undefeated at home the same manner they’d won most of the season, getting several players involved in the scoring.
On Wednesday, the Greene Devils celebrated eighth grade night with a 44-12 triumph over Sullivan Heights.
Greeneville trailed 6-5 after the first quarter, but not for long. After taking a 17-11 halftime lead, the Devils made it 36-11 heading to the fourth.
Braylen Kidwell and Cole Smith led Greeneville with 12 points each, Kidwell hitting from 3-point range in the second and third quarters. Smith hit three of his five baskets in the first half, including his and-one.
Taren Claridy scored all nine of his points in the third quarter, four field goals with an and-one. Cole Englehardt made three buckets in the fourth quarter for his six points, Yordan Gomez-Mills added three and Jack Lister had two.
GIRLS
Sullivan Heights allowed just two field goals in each half in Wednesday’s 47-17 triumph over visiting Greeneville Middle.
Leading 14-1 after one quarter, the visitors took a 27-10 halftime lead, which grew to 37-12 entering the fourth.
Allison Hayes scored five points to lead the Lady Devils. Julia Woolsey had four, Kaydynse Gibson and Takiyah Crum both added three and Paizlie Christian two. Hayes and Gibson both hit from 3-point range.
Teagen Tipton led a balanced scoring effort with 14 points for Sullivan Heights.