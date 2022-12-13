CHURCH HILL — On Saturday, the Greeneville Middle School wrestling team hit the mat for the individual conference championship at Volunteer High School.
The Greene Devils finished runners-up behind Ross Robinson. But after placing only nine wrestlers in both divisions last season, Greeneville easily surpassed that number with 21 medals in both divisions this year.
In the varsity division, all wrestlers contributed to the team score by winning matches.
Brylan Rhodes became a conference champion with a pin in 1:52 seconds.
Hayden Moore alsobecame a conference champion with a 0:19 second pin in the finals.
Jake Hall lost in the finals to the tournament’s best lower weight wrestler to place second. Joey Hickerson also made the finals and finished second to a wrestler that tied for the tourney’s upper weight best wrestler. Gideon Ellenburg and Mack Hall both finished in fourth place, and several wrestlers lost only one match away from a medal.
Champions of the JV tournament were Braxton Tweed, Weston McGill and Seth Blunt. Ayden Wampler,
Greg Tester, Austin Fuller and Parker James all reached the finals and came up just one win short of the championship. Graham Freshour, Ty Wilhoit, Douglas Blake and Brayden Shelton all placed third with Lucas Bennett, Isaac Dabbs and James Treptow taking fourth.
THURSDAY
GMS wrapped up the regular season with a 60-18 win over Sullivan East Middle on eighth grade night, finishing the season in third place.
Brylan Rhodes, Bryson Ricker, Sawyer Blair, Jake Hall, Greg Tester, Gideon Ellenburg, Weston McGill, Hayden Moore, Brayden Shelton and Joey Rosales all won for Greeneville in their respective weight classes.
In exhibition matches, Brylan Rhodes, Sawyer Blair, Avery Murphy, Weston McGill, Joey Rosales, Lucas Bennett, Ty Wilhoit and Cameron Sneed all won.
GMS will wrestle in the Individual Championships on Saturday at Volunteer and the team Championships on Monday night.