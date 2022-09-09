Tusculum University has named Sean Gosewisch assistant men’s and women’s cross country and assistant men’s and women’s track & field coach.
Gosewisch joins Tusculum after 10 years at William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa, where he was assistant track and field coach and served as cross country coach for five years. Before being named coach in 2017, Gosewisch was a graduate assistant in cross country from 2011-13 and assistant coach from 2013-17.
“I am excited to join the successful and hardworking teams at Tusculum University,” Gosewisch said. “The staff and students have been very welcoming, and I look forward to our future accomplishments.”
Gosewisch has coached 15 conference champions, 18 national qualifiers and four All-Americans in track and field, while seeing 17 school records broken. At William Penn, Gosewisch also guided the school’s first All-American in cross country.
A native of Lockport, Illinois, Gosewisch is a 2010 graduate of Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Illinois, where he earned a bachelor of arts in history with a minor in French while competing on the Cougars’ cross country and track and field teams. Gosewisch later earned a Master of Business Leadership degree from William Penn in 2013.
Gosewisch has USATF Level 1 Certification and USTFCCCA Level 3 Endurance Specialist Certification.