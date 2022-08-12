AFTON — Football is back, and so are the natural jitters that come with it.
Friday’s Greene County-Carter County Jamboree at Chuckey-Doak marked the official end of the 2022 preseason, marking the first time in event history that out-of-county schools were included.
And it gave coaches like first-year head man Dallas Kuykendall a glimpse of what the Black Knights could face come playoff time.
“It’s awesome (to include out-of-county teams),” the Chuckey-Doak coach said. “This week was a good one physical wise, up front, because we’re going to see that next week … more than anything, it’s just the routine. You want to fine tune those things before it becomes a disaster in Week 1.”
And while no Greene County teams emerged victorious in their 15-minute quarters, West Greene played Unaka to a scoreless tie. And four county athletes won halftime competitions.
Chuckey-Doak’s Austin Morris won the 40-yard fastest back race, before two South Greene linemen won their races. Hunter Burkey took first in the fastest lineman below 250, while Jacob Warren proved himself the fastest lineman over 250. Chuckey-Doak’s Isaiah Treadway later won the longest punt competition.
JOHNSON COUNTY 7, NORTH GREENE 0
Grayson Collins came out firing and didn’t hesitate to go deep. After missing his first attempt, Jake Duffy caught Collins’ deep pattern in stride for a 43-yard gain.
But the Longhorns forced a punt before mounting their 75-yard touchdown drive. Connor Simcox hit two passes for 20 yards on the drive and picked up a first down on his 16-yard run. Juan Mejia went 24 yards for the touchdown, capping Johnson County’s only possession.
Isaac Gaby completed two passes for 17 yards on North Greene’s second drive before time ran out.
WEST GREENE 0, UNAKA 0
Dawson Daniels ran for five yards before hitting Hunter Gregg for 10 on the Buffaloes’ first possession, which eventually bogged down and resulted in a punt. And Daniels helped the Buffaloes force a punt by breaking up a deep pass.
West Greene finished strong on its second drive, as Daniels hit Ethan Turner for 15 yards as the quarter expired.
“We’re trying to just work out some kinks,” Buffaloes coach Scotty Verran said. “We’re really looking at our pass blocking and working on that, and today was the first time you get a 25-second clock … it’s more just working on game-type situations.”
Wyatt Moody and Justin Cutshaw did the bulk of the groundwork for West Greene.
CLOUDLAND 7, SOUTH GREENE 0
After going three-and-out on its first possession, South Greene showed signs of life.
Skyler Casteel ran up the middle twice for eight yards and a first down, before Keshawn Engram ripped off the Rebels’ longest gain at 13 yards to move the chains again. Engram’s 10-yard run capped the quarter for South Greene, but the Rebels couldn’t get their passing game going.
Cloudland burned South Greene with a big play on its possession. Camden Peppers went deep to Gage McKinney, who outraced the Rebel secondary for a 60-yard score.
HAMPTON 14, CHUCKEY-DOAK 0
Hampton showed the Black Knights the physicality it’ll take to make a deep playoff run, as the Bulldogs are coming off a Class A state championship appearance themselves.
Chance Point took the direct snap and ran 60 yards on Hampton’s first drive. And starting quarterback Dominique Burleson kept for 8 yards and another score.
“Nothing was lack of effort tonight, just lack of attention to detail and minor miscues here and there,” Kuykendall said. “We missed some throws, missed some reads early on … but they went to the state championship last year for a reason. Very physical.”
Hampton sacked the Black Knights twice on their first drive. But Cadin Tullock hit Austin Morris for 10 yards and a first down on Chuckey-Doak’s next possession. But the Black Knights turned it over on downs after Brasen Murvin’s 8-yard gain.
UP NEXT
All four teams take to the field for Week 1 of the high school football season.
West Greene hosts Union County, while Chuckey-Doak travels to Knoxville Catholic and North Greene visits Unaka on Friday night. South Greene visits Daniel Boone at noon Saturday.