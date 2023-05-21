South Greene Middle School’s Landon Brown, Tripp Neas, Jude Dyer and Noah Wright finished third in the 4x100 relay at the Class A state track & field meet on Saturday at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville.
The Greeneville Middle School track & field team competed in the Class 2A state meet on Saturday at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville.
South Greene Middle School’s Gili Moratalla finished fifth in the 100 hurdles at the Class A state track & field meet on Saturday at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville.
Athletes from the Greeneville Middle School and South Greene Middle School track & field teams competed in the TMSAA state championship meets on Saturday at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville.
South Greene’s Landon Brown, Tripp Neas, Jude Dyer and Noah Wright finished third in the 4x100-meter relay in the Class A state meet with a time of 47.82.
South Greene’s Gili Moratalla finished fifth in the 100 hurdles with a 17.68.
Fourteen athletes from Greeneville Middle qualified to compete in the 2A state meet, which is the most for GMS since 2018.
In field events, EJ Feezell was 15th in high jump and 12th in long jump, while Maria Lyde was 13th in high jump.
Mackenzie Castro finished 15th in the 100-meter hurdles with a season-best 18.12.
Taren Claridy was 10th in the 100 with a 12.14, and Trey Bailey was 10th in the mile at 5:00.49.
The four GMS relay teams also competed, and GMS had three runners – Joey Hickerson, Claridy and Zyaire Neal – in one event for the first time in school history in the 200.