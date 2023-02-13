MORRISTOWN — No slowing Trey Thompson this time.
Limited to six points in Greeneville’s first encounter with Morristown East, the Greene Devil freshman had already passed that mark less than halfway into the first quarter. Thompson fired in 32 points, and Greeneville avenged its Jan. 3 home loss to the Hurricanes with Monday’s 62-54 win at Isenberg-Siler Gymnasium.
Thompson scored five points during Greeneville’s 10-0 run which began late in the third quarter.
Just nine seconds after Mason Smith had given East (16-13) a 47-41 lead with his 3-pointer, Hayden Goad countered with his second triple. Thompson then tied the game with his 3-pointer, before scoring a layup at the horn to break the 47-47 deadlock.
After draining his fifth 3-pointer, Thompson followed his own miss and scored with 2:09 to play, putting the Devils (19-11) ahead 60-51.
“Probably the biggest thing was the guys did a great job looking to get him the ball,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “He really worked inside and did a tremendous job of sealing up where he had advantages and giving us something to throw at.”
Carter Gilliam’s long 3-pointer cut it to 60-54 with 1:56 to play. But East couldn’t score again. Greeneville drained several seconds when Kameron Lester grabbed an offensive rebound after a missed free throw, and Jayquan Price stop the ball with 10 seconds left.
Adjatay Dabbs scored 12 points for the Devils, knocking down two first-half 3s before making two baskets in the paint and two free throws in the fourth.
“Felt like Adjatay there in third quarter, he took over, not like he’s going to go score, but took over like the flow of the game,” Woolsey said. “Such a huge difference maker.”
Kyle Cloninger did score 25 for the Hurricanes. But with Isaac McGill guarding, Cloninger made only three field goals in his eight-point second half.
“Isaac just did a great job,” Woolsey said. “You’ve got to stay in front of (Cloninger). If you let him get a half step on you, he’s going to blow by you and use his body.”
Keegan Mink scored eight of his 12 points in the first quarter for East.
GREENEVILLE 62
MORRISTOWN EAST 54
|G
|18
|16
|15
|13
|—
|62
|ME
|20
|14
|13
|7
|—
|54
G (62): Trey Thompson 32, Adjatay Dabbs 12, Hayden Goad 6, Isaac McGill 4, Jayquan Price 4, JD Woolsey 4.
ME (54): Kyle Cloninger 25, Keegan Mink 12, Carter Gilliam 7, BJ Hubbard 5, Mason Smith 5.
3-pointers: G 9 (Thompson 5, Dabbs 2, Goad 2); ME 5 (Cloninger 2, Gilliam, Hubbard, Smith).
SECOND HALF BELONGS TO LADY DEVILS
Annette Watts called a damage control timeout with Greeneville’s lead down to two points. She didn’t have to say much else.
The Lady Devils knew they weren’t playing their best and more importantly knew how to fix it, and Greeneville pulled away quickly before defeating Morristown East 65-41 at Isenberg-Siler Gymnasium Monday night.
After giving up seven straight points to begin the third quarter, the Lady Devils (22-7) didn’t allow any more until the fourth. Not to mention, the home team went 7:38 before hitting another field goal.
”When I called the timeout, they came over and said, ‘Coach Watts, we got it,’” Watts said. “They knew they were taking bad shots, knew they weren’t blocking down defensively. I didn’t have to say a word. This team took over.”
Indeed, to the tune of 14 consecutive points. Lindy Carter made three field goals before a Tambryn Ellenburg 3-pointer. And a putback by Chloe Marsh helped Greeneville build a 48-32 lead to start the fourth quarter.
Greeneville, which finished seventh in the final Class 3A Associated Press poll, didn’t allow Morristown East (12-15) to get any closer than 14 points.
Lauren Bailey scored 15 points in the first half before finishing with 16, as she tried to distribute the ball more in after the break.
Of course, she gave that Lady Hurricanes plenty of reason to guard her. She hit from 3-point range three times in the first half, the final triple breaking a 23-23 tie and giving Greeneville the lead for good. Marsh’s layup made it 34-25 at the half.
Marsh ended up with 14 points, and Carter had 11. Anna Shaw scored all of her points in the fourth quarter, matching Kyla Jobe with six. But her defense in the first half often led to turnovers and transition opportunities for the Lady Devils.
“(Shaw) was all over it,” Watts said. “And she doesn’t even feel well. She’s had that bug and just can’t get over it. She’s a tough little nugget.”
Finley Surber scored a game-high 18 points on her senior night to lead the Lady Hurricanes. She scored seven straight points — a layup, a 3-pointer and two free throws — to pull East even at 23 in the second quarter.
GREENEVILLE 65
MORRISTOWN EAST 41
|G
|21
|13
|13
|18
|—
|65
|ME
|16
|9
|7
|9
|—
|41
G (65): Lauren Bailey 16, Chloe Marsh 14, Lindy Carter 11, Kyla Jobe 6, Anna Shaw 6, Tambryn Ellenburg 5, Dalaina Martin 5.
ME (41): Finley Surber 18, Hailey Hall 8, Chloe Slover 7, Hannah Hall 4, Hudson Cloninger 2, Ella Wampler 2.
3-pointers: G 4 (Bailey 3, Ellenburg); ME 6 (Hailey Hall 2, Slover 2, Surber 2).
UP NEXT
Greeneville now turns its attention to the District 2-3A tournament at Cherokee. Both teams will play in Saturday’s semifinal round against the winner of the play-in games between Cherokee and Claiborne. The Lady Devils tip at 3 p.m., before the boys begin at 4:30 p.m.