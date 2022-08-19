So much for Greeneville being in rebuilding mode.
The Greene Devils’ rushing attack doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Forcing six turnovers didn’t hurt either, as Greeneville kicked off the new season with Friday’s 49-7 win over Knoxville Central at Burley Stadium.
All six of the Bobcats’ turnovers resulted in touchdowns, allowing Greeneville (1-0) to build an insurmountable 49-0 halftime cushion.
“We told them all week it’s going to be tough during the week, we’re going to get after each other in practice, but Friday nights are going to be fun … tonight was fun,” Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen said. “They had a lot of energy before the game, and that’s what it takes every Friday night if we’re going to be successful.”
Damien Short and Carson Quillen answered any questions about Greeneville’s ability to run the ball. Short rushed for three touchdowns and 36 yards on just eight carries in the first half. Quillen turned in 31 on three tries.
Senior quarterback Brady Quillen ran four times for 37 yards on the Devils’ opening drive while hitting Carson Quillen twice for 26, before Short’s 4-yard touchdown capped the drive.
Short’s second touchdown run covered five yards, one play after Brady Quillen’s 47-yard pass to Mason Laws. Amanuel Dickson’s fumble recovery set up the score after the Bobcats had reached the red zone.
Dickson’s second-quarter interception set up a five-yard touchdown by Short, giving him the hat trick.
“I’m really excited about those guys,” Spradlen said. “There were a couple times somebody got in (Short’s) way and he just plowed them over. People aren’t going to want to tackle him over and over.”
And while Central (0-1) won the rushing battle 238-118, the turnovers had a lot to do with it. Only three of Greeneville’s touchdown drives started on the Devils’ side of midfield. Greeneville drove 74 and 75 yards on its first two possessions, but its longest drive after that covered 53 yards.
PERFECT PASSINGGreeneville hit all nine pass attempts in the first half for 193 yards, with Brady Quillen going 5-of-5 for 109 yards while Corbin Cannon hit 4-of-4 for 84. Cannon threw a 46-yard touchdown to Jayquan Price with 25 seconds until halftime, one play after Drew Armbrister’s fumble recovery.
Adjatay Dabbs put Greeneville ahead 21-0 after the first quarter, taking a pitch five yards to the house after Central had fumbled away a kickoff. He later set up Brady Quillen’s 1-yard touchdown when he picked off a Tre Lyons pass.
Laws, who led the Devils with 60 yards on two catches, returned his interception 66 yards for Greeneville’s fourth touchdown and a 28-0 lead to start the second quarter.
And while Frank Johnson IV rushed for 206 yards on 15 carries to lead the Bobcats, the vast majority came against Greeneville’s reserves after halftime. Johnson erased the shutout with his 71-yard touchdown.
Bryson Bird blocked a 24-yard Central field goal attempt to prevent any more scoring.
UP NEXT
Greeneville travels to Grainger for its Region 1-4A opener Friday at 7:30 p.m.