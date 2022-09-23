KINGSPORT — With Division I colleges scouting him since he was a freshman, Greeneville’s Carson Quillen is a pretty darn good baseball player.
On Friday night, the sophomore showed he can play a little football, too.
Against Dobyns-Bennett – the No. 5-ranked Class 6A team in the state – Quillen saved a 21-20 Greeneville win with a solo tackle at the 1-yard line on a 2-point conversion attempt by the Indians with 18 seconds to play.
“A sophomore kid makes a play at the goal line to win the game right there,” Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen said of Quillen’s tackle. “That’s just awesome.”
Quillen’s tackle came after Dobyns-Bennett drove 75 yards and pulled within a point on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Jake Carson to Hayden Russell in the back of the end zone.
The Indians first sent their kicking team on to the field before calling time out and electing to go for the conversion.
After Greeneville called time out, Carson took the snap, rolled right and hit Dakari Dixon with a pass at the 2-yard line.
Dixon spun to his left, but Quillen used great closing speed to make the stop at the 1 as Dixon lunged for the end zone.
“Honestly, for a second, we were a little lost (on defense),” Quillen said. “I saw the guy go out and he was open, and I just got out there and made the play. … I was definitely going as hard as I could in the moment.”
Quillen wasn’t finished. A catcher on the diamond, he put his baseball skills behind the plate to use when he recovered Dobyns-Bennett’s ensuing onside kick by dropping to his knees and getting his chest over the ball as if he was blocking a pitch in the dirt.
“For sure, that was a little baseball play right there,” Quillen said with a smile. “I was just out there trying to make another play.”
Greeneville, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, improves to 6-0, while Dobyns-Bennett drops to 5-1.
It’s the Greene Devils’ fifth straight win over the Indians, the first time that’s happened in the storied series.
“I’m just so dang proud of our guys,” Spradlen said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys playing both ways and (Dobyns-Bennett) doesn’t really have anybody going both ways, especially on the offensive and defensive lines. That’s tough for our guys. What a fight by that group of kids.
“They just kept on playing. Even if we had gotten beat right there, I couldn’t have been more proud of how hard those kids played. What a dang game.”
Greeneville got off to an inauspicious start. On the Devils’ first possession in the first quarter, quarterback Brady Quillen was intercepted at the Greeneville 32-yard line by Dobyns-Bennett’s Tony Simpson.
A 21-yard pass from Carson to Jonavan Gillespie gave Dobyns-Bennett first-and-goal and the 1-yard line, but Greeneville’s defense made a goal-line stand and took over on downs at the 4.
Greeneville then put together an eight-play, 96-yard scoring drive capped by a 30-yard TD pass from Brady Quillen to Adjatay Dabbs for a 7-0 Greeneville lead.
In the second quarter, Greeneville made another goal-line stand, taking over on downs at the 1.
The Devils’ offense responded again, putting together a six-play, 99-yard scoring drive capped by a 69-yard pass from Brady Quillen to Mason Laws for a 14-0 halftime lead.
Dobyns-Bennett pulled within 14-7 on its first possession of the second half when Brayden Simpson broke through the line and sprinted 30 yards untouched to the end zone.
Greeneville made it 21-7 at the 5:49 mark of the third. With the Devils facing fourth down at the Dobyns-Bennett 10, Brady Quillen hit Dabbs with a pass over the middle at the 1 and Dabbs fell backward into the end zone.
The Indians pulled within 21-14 at the 10:15 mark of the fourth when Carson rolled left and hit Russell with a 4-yard TD pass.
Brady Quillen completed 13 of 18 passes for 247 yards and three TDs with the one interception.
Laws finished with three catches for 102 yards and a TD, while Dabbs had five catches for 74 yards and two TDs. Zac Chrisman had three catches for 52 yards.
Damien Short ran for 54 yards on 12 carries, and Carson Quillen had 43 yards on five carries.
Carson completed 17 of 24 passes for 189 yards and two TDs with an interception.
Gillespie, who has family ties to Greeneville, caught five passes for 69 yards.