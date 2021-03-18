MURFREESBORO — Nothing comes easy at the state tournament, and Greeneville found that out on Wednesday night in the Class 2A state quarterfinals against Bolivar Central.
The Greene Devils started the fourth quarter holding a 12-point advantage, but then the Tigers caught fire and Greeneville had to rely on some big-time plays late to capture a 61-58 win that kept its season alive.
“We gutted one out tonight,” Woolsey said. “We didn’t play particularly well. We had a lot of turnovers, we left a lot of points on the board. But I’m really proud of the guys for gutting it out. The guys did a good job of executing at the end and securing the win.”
Greeneville moves on to the semifinals where it will take on Upperman at 2:30 p.m. Central Time Friday in the Murphy Center on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University.
Upperman beat Pearl Cohn 60-54 in its quarterfinal on Wednesday. Upperman finished the regular season ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A AP Poll while Greeneville came in at No. 3.
Greeneville’s game was not the only close one on Wednesday. Pickett County’s 63-57 win over Cosby was the largest margin of victory of the six games on the opening day of the Boys Blue Cross Basketball Championships.
The six games on Wednesday were decided by a combined 23 points with an average margin of victory of 3.83 points, a single day record for the tournament.
Greeneville began the fourth quarter leading 50-38, but 3-pointers from Tacarion Mitchell and Jamrion Anderson in a 49-second span narrowed the margin to 52-44.
Jaquan Lax sank back-to-back triples from near NBA range to close the gap to 56-51 with 3:06 left.
Lax then pulled up from even farther away and found nothing but the bottom of the net to knot things 56-56 with 2:06 left.
The shot capped a 12-0 run and forced Woolsey to call a timeout.
Out of the timeout, the Greene Devils moved the ball around for 48 seconds before finding the right shot. Terry Grove tossed the ball from the paint to Reid Satterfield on the right wing. Satterfield then drained the most important of his five 3-pointers to put Greeneville in front 59-56.
“The guys did a good job of not turning it over there,” Woolsey said. “It wasn’t necessarily our goal to run the time off, but that’s what happened. Then Reid hit that shot. That was such a huge shot for us. We had been taking it on the chin, and then he knocks that down.”
Greeneville’s defense stepped up and started getting stops over the final minute. Bolivar’s final basket came with 1.8 seconds left, and there was not enough time for it to get another opportunity.
“It feels great to finally get this experience,” Greeneville senior Connor DeBusk said. “Last year, COVID knocked us down a little bit, but it feels great to come in here and get that first win under our belt.”
Wednesday’s action started with Jakobi Gillespie nailing a triple after a long possession in which Greeneville passed it around the Tigers’ zone.
With 6:08 left in the first quarter, Lax went the length of the court to give Bolivar its only lead of the night at 4-3.
The Tigers tied things 11-11 when Isaiah Perry hit deep from the right corner, but Satterfield followed with a pair of triples to give Greeneville a 17-11 lead.
Adjatay Dabbs put Greeneville in front 19-11 with 14 seconds left in the quarter, but Bolivar got going the other way quickly and Andtrayvin Stewart cut the lead to 19-13 at the close of the quarter.
In the second quarter, Debusk – the Devils’ point guard – really started to push the tempo and the Devils began to pull away.
DeBusk got things started by slashing through the lane for a 21-17 lead. The senior finished with eight points and three assists, but more importantly he turned the ball over just once against the high-pressure Tigers.
“Connor had one of the best stat lines,” Woolsey said. “When you think of stats, you may think of points and rebounds, but he had the ball in his hands a whole lot under a lot of pressure, and he had just one turnover. That is the most impressive stat of the night.”
A three-point play by Gillespie pushed Greeneville’s lead to 26-19. DeBusk and Gillespie followed by each getting to the rim to make the score 32-22.
The first half finished with Gillespie ripping a trey through the nylon at the buzzer to give Greeneville a 35-24 advantage.
Gillespie, a Mr. Basketball finalist, finished with a game-high 28 points and 12 rebounds.
Bolivar’s Mr. Basketball finalist Toris Woods was held to eight points, largely due to the defensive effort of Satterfield.
“The biggest thing is boxing him out. Number two is knowing what he likes to do offensively,” Woolsey said. “We’ve preached for the last week to have a body on him, and Reid did a great job.”
Gillespie is now the only Class 2A Mr. Basketball finalist still playing since Bolivar has been eliminated and Scott County’s Trey Morrow did not advance to Murfreesboro.
In the third quarter, the teams traded buckets as Greeneville’s lead fluctuated from eight to 13 points. Satterfield and Gillespie each scored six points in the quarter, as did Bolivar’s Trevorius Henderson.
Satterfield finished Wednesday with 15 points and six rebounds while playing all 32 minutes.
Lax led Bolivar with 18 points and Anderson put in 12.
Greeneville 19 16 15 11 — 61
Bolivar 13 11 14 20 — 58
Greeneville: Gillespie 28, Satterfield 15, DeBusk 8, Dabbs 6, Grove 4.
Bolivar: Lax 18, Anderson 12, Woods 8, Henderson 6, Perry 5, Stewart 4, Mitchell 3, Jones 2.