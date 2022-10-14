BLUFF CITY — Not allowing a single point in region football games is a feat that is rarely seen, but the Greeneville Greene Devils just so happened to do it.
With its 51-0 win over Region 1-4A opponent Sullivan East on Thursday night, Greeneville locked up the region championship while shutting out each of its region opponents throughout the season.
“Our region has not scored a point on us this season,” Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen said. “That was our goal tonight. We wanted another goose egg in a region game. It says a lot about these dudes. For us to do that again tonight was big for us.”
With the offense scoring like it has been (41 points per game), it takes some pressure off the defense, allowing them to stay collected and get the job done.
More than half of the Greene Devils’ victories have come from shutouts through nine games so far.
Greeneville improves to 9-0 overall and 5-0 in region play. The Greene Devils also locked up a second straight Region 1-4A regular-season championship Thursday.
“That’s big for our football team,” Spradlen said. “We lost the region crown for two years and we got it back last year. It was big for us to continue to do it again this year.”
There was not much Sullivan East (3-6, 0-4 Region 1-4A) could do after Greeneville’s productive first quarter.
The Greene Devils led 28-0 after the first 12 minutes with quarterback Brady Quillen delivering two long touchdowns to Adjatay Dabbs and finding a wide-open Mason Laws for a 38-yard score.
Quillen delivered three touchdown passes in the first quarter, and the other score came from a 66-yard run by Damien Short.
“These guys are playing hard right now,” Spradlen said. “It’s all paying off for us and you can see it in the game. The things we are doing in practice are happening on game night. We let those playmakers make plays.”
Short racked up 122 yards on the ground with just six carries. Quillen completed six of seven passes for 205 yards and three TDs. Dabbs caught four balls for 166 yards.
Backup quarterback Corbin Cannon completed six of nine passes for 128 yards and a TD with an interception. The TD was 30 yards to Jayquan Price that gave Greeneville a 44-0 lead at halftime.
Greeneville’s offense piled up 586 total yards.
The Greene Devils’ backups played the entire second half.
Isaac McGill’s 30-yard return of a blocked field goal and Maddox Bishop’s 11-yard touchdown rush highlighted the final two quarters.
Spradlen has a chance to complete back-to-back undefeated regular seasons with a win against non-region opponent Morristown East next Friday at Burley Stadium.
“Our next goal is being undefeated in the regular season,” Spradlen said. “To do that back-to-back years will be big for this program right now.”
It would be the first time Greeneville has had consecutive undefeated regular seasons since the Caine Ballard-coached Greene Devils did it in 2017 and 2018.
GREENEVILLE 51
SULLIVAN EAST 0
G 28 16 0 7 — 51
SE 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
G — Adjatay Dabbs 60-pass from Brady Quillen (Cooper Graham kick)
G — Dabbs 48-pass from Quillen (Graham kick)
G — Damien Short 66-run (Graham kick)
G — Mason Laws 38-pass from Quillen (Graham kick)
Second Quarter
G — Bryson Myers 18-run (Graham kick)
G — SAFETY
G — Jayquan Price 30-pass from Corbin Cannon (Graham kick)
Fourth Quarter
G — Maddox Bishop 11-run (Graham kick)
G SE
First Downs 23 10
Rushes-Yards 25-249 21-35
Passing Yards 337 103
Comp-Att-Int 13-17-1 15-27-0
Total Offense 586 138
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0
Punts-Avg. 0-0 7-28
Penalties-Yards 11-120 6-39
Individual Leaders
RUSHING — G: Damien Short 6-122; Maddox Bishop 5-42. SE: Donavan Smithpeters 7-33. PASSING — G: Brady Quillen 6-7-0-3 205; Corbin Cannon 6-9-1-1 128. SE: Drake Fisher 15-27-0-0 103. RECEIVING — G: Adjatay Dabbs 4-166; Jayquan Price 3-74; Mason Laws 3-60. SE: Corbin Laisure 3-45.