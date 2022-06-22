Six players totaled over 100 yards receiving for Greeneville last season.
Three of them graduated. Two more missed Wednesday’s 7-on-7 against Sevier County with minor injuries.
Mason Laws seemed to be everywhere though.
In four 10-play series by Greeneville’s first offensive unit, Laws caught a team-high six passes. Four of them came across the middle on crossing patterns or slants, with a pair of out routes in the final possession.
“We can’t get him the ball enough right now, especially in this type of stuff,” Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen said. “He’s really working hard in the weight room, and it’s showing up out here.”
Laws, who caught 19 passes for 473 yards his junior year, also intercepted three passes Wednesday morning at Burley Stadium.
Senior Brady Quillen and junior Corbin Cannon both guided the Greene Devil offense for two series. After passing for 2,169 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2021, Quillen went 12-of-19 against Sevier County. He found Zac Chrisman on a post for a 20-yard touchdown in his second series.
Chrisman, who will play more of a tight end and H-back role offensively, caught two touchdowns.
“He’ll be a hard matchup for opposing teams,” Spradlen said of Chrisman’s size and running ability. “It’ll be hard especially for a linebacker trying to cover him or a defensive back trying to tackle him.”
Cannon, who threw for 588 yards and 11 scores as a sophomore, went 10-of-20 with a pair of scores — both at the end of his possessions. Amari Maddox caught Cannon’s 10-yard fade in the back corner against man coverage to end Greeneville’s first drive. Chrisman caught the second on a corner route.
“Right now, we want both quarterbacks to compete,” Spradlen said. “Brady is obviously returning as a starter. But Corbin, he wants to be a starter. We tell both of those guys you’re both starters in my book … they’ve got a good relationship with each other, and this is ultimately going to make both of them better. For us to be successful, we’ve got to have both of those guys ready to play football at all times.”
Junior Hayden Goad and sophomore Isaac McGill combined for five catches.
Adjatay Dabbs, Greeneville’s top returning wideout with 28 catches for 573 yards last year, and Jayquan Price (7 catches for 186 yards) sat out Wednesday’s 7-on-7. But both are expected to return to action after the TSSAA dead period June 27-July 10. Another potential starter at wide receiver, sophomore Carson Quillen, also missed Wednesday due to a baseball obligation.
Greeneville’s freshmen found the end zone twice late, as Zaydyn Anderson caught a touchdown pass from both Caden Baugh and Colton Smith.