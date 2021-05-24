KNOXVILLE — The Greeneville Greene Devils soccer team might have lost a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but on Saturday the Devils proved not much has changed in that time.
Greeneville took down South-Doyle 1-0 in the Class 2A sectionals to earn its 10th consecutive trip to the state tournament.
The Devils had to fight hard for this trip. It took until the 68th minute before they found the lead.
“I’m just so excited for these boys,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “To see them reach this goal of getting back to the state tournament is just awesome. To be going back and having a chance to defend our state title is awesome. Especially when I look at how far these boys have come this year. They are just playing really good soccer this year.”
The Greene Devils have won the last three state championships that have been played – no tournament was held in 2020 – but with a young squad they returned very little experience from the 2019 state title team. That has not deterred the Devils any as they move into the upcoming week looking to make it four in a row.
Greeneville will open the Class 2A state tournament at 7 p.m. Tuesday against South Gibson at the Richard Siegle Soccer Park in Murfreesboro.
“It’s great to be back. It feels amazing,” said Colby Freeman, Greeneville’s senior goalkeeper and only returning starter from the 2019 state championship team. “It’s awesome and I wish I could take more credit. This is a great bunch of guys. The young guys have worked, they’ve learned, they listen. This group has worked so hard to get here.”
Greeneville’s lone goal on Friday came in the 68th minute. Drew Shelton started the play on a corner kick that he tapped short to Josue Castillo. The two played the ball back and forth until Castillo lobbed up a cross from 20 yards and right of the box.
The pass found the feet of Cade Snelson at the far post and Snelson drilled the shot into the back of the net as Cherokees keeper Tanner Harp came diving at his feet.
“It’s a really great feeling. Getting that goal is a great feeling,” Snelson said. “I was just waiting on Josue to shoot the ball. I was just trying to be in position if I could get to it. The ball came to me and I just put it in.”
While the goal was the difference maker, the shut out by Greeneville’s defense was just as important while working with no margin of error.
In the middle, Jacob Hillyer and Drew Hillyer were the first to numerous dangerous balls South-Doyle sent to the box. On the outside, Connor Stayton and Cooper Shepard not only had the tough task of marking dangerous forward Manayeh Linton, but also were often key in getting Greeneville’s offense restarted. Then Freeman was his usual steady and sure-handed self between the posts.
“Everything was helped tonight,” Freeman said. “It’s a huge weight off my shoulders when those guys play like that. Jacob Hillyer, another senior, was a stud tonight. He’s leading that back line like nobody else can.”
Endurance was integral to the Devils’ late goal. Throughout the first half, both teams exchanged runs into their attacking thirds of the field, and each had good opportunities turned away by good defense.
As the second half wore on, those opportunities became less frequent for the Cherokees, and the Devils were able to maintain possession while keeping the pressure on South-Doyle’s back line.
After the 51st minute, South-Doyle only got off two shots. Both were in the final two minutes. The final one made the Greeneville faithful’s hearts flutter as Linton banged a shot off the football goal post just above the net with 20 seconds left.