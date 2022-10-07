OAK RIDGE — Earlier this week, Greeneville football coach Eddie Spradlen was concerned about his Greene Devils’ trip to Oak Ridge on Friday night.
And with Oak Ridge being a traditional Class 5A power with several Division I prospects and a seemingly deceiving .500 record, Spradlen’s concerns appeared to be justified.
Turns out, though, the hour and 45 minute trek was hardly worth the drive.
Greeneville, the No. 1-ranked Class 4A team in the state, turned six Oak Ridge turnovers – four fumbles and two interceptions – into points en route to a 49-13 thumping of the Wildcats.
“I told the guys before tonight that we’ve got to continue to get better each week and I think that’s what we’ve done,” said Spradlen, whose Greene Devils improve to 8-0. “We came out here tonight and I told the guys, ‘We’ve got to have a playoff effort.’ We kind of showed what we’re going to hopefully continue to do for the next two weeks to get better. By the time we get to the playoffs, hopefully we’re the best football team we can be.”
Greeneville put the game away in the first quarter, turning four Oak Ridge turnovers – three fumbles and an interception – into a 28-0 lead.
The Greene Devils started three drives inside Oak Ridge’s 20-yard line that led to touchdowns, and they scored another TD on a fumble recovery.
“We’re playing super hard on defense,” Spradlen said. “We were flying around, making plays, scoring on defense tonight. ... For us to continue to win down the road, we’ve got to create turnovers for sure.”
Early in the first quarter, Oak Ridge (3-4) muffed a punt deep in its own territory that Greeneville recovered at the 16-yard line.
Two plays later, Greeneville’s Carson Quillen scored on an 11-yard run to give the Greene Devils a 7-0 lead at the 10:00 mark of the first.
At the 9:16 mark of the first, Greeneville’s Bryson Myers recovered a fumble in the end zone for a 14-0 lead, and the rout was on.
Greeneville quarterback Brady Quillen scored on an 11-yard run at the 6:10 mark of the first to make it 21-0, and he then hit Adjatay Dabbs with a 10-yard TD pass with 4:50 to play in the quarter for a 28-0 lead.
While Greeneville’s offense turned Oak Ridge miscues into points, the Greene Devils’ defense held the Wildcats to negative-14 yards offense in the first quarter.
“I get a call before the game from somebody who told me (Oak Ridge’s) coach was going around talking about they can run the football on you,” Spradlen said. “I challenged out guys before the game – and that’s my challenge to them every week – we’ve got to win the line of scrimmage on defense and let the linebackers run around and make plays, and that’s what we did.”
Carson Quillen finished with 129 yards rushing and the first-quarter TD on 14 carries. He also returned an interception 38 yards for a TD in the fourth quarter to give Greeneville a 41-7 lead.
Brady Quillen completed 12 of 21 passes for 143 yards and his first-quarter TD toss to Dabbs. He also ran for 32 yards and two scores on nine carries.
Damien Short had 23 yards and a TD on 13 carries for Greeneville. He also caught two passes for 14 yards.
Dabbs finished with five catches for 56 yards and his first-quarter TD, while Mason Laws had three catches for 42 yards.
Tamario Sanders had Greeneville’s other interception.
The Greene Devils play at Sullivan East on Thursday.