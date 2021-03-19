MURFREESBORO — The Greeneville boys basketball team is looking to advance to the state championship game for the first time in program history, but it will first have to go through an Upperman team that will be tough to handle.
“Three things stand out to me about (Upperman),” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “First is their post player. He has great hands and great touch around the basket. Second they are a disciplined offense. They did a great job of getting back cuts on Pearl Cohn last night, and that was probably the difference in the game. Then number three they are going to have four guys that can shoot the ball pretty well.”
Tip-off for the Class 2A state semifinal is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Central Time Friday at the Murphy Center on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University.
In the Bees’ 60-54 win over Pearl Cohn in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, it was 6-foot-7 center Alexander Rush who was the star of the show. He was 9-of-10 from the field while scoring 21 points and grabbing eight rebounds.
“We’ve played against the (Braden) Ilic kid from Morristown East who is 6-8 and the kid from Catholic (Handje Tamba) who is 6-11 to 7 feet,” Woolsey said. “Our guys know how to defend that kind of size. We have to be physical defensively, especially around the basket. We have to make sure we hold him to one shot.
“It did look like their game plan last night was to pound the ball inside to the big kid. He did a great job of finishing.”
Armstrong is not the only threat Upperman brings to the court, and the Devils will certainly not be able to pack the paint to slow the big man.
Point guard Collin Gore is the Bees’ top perimeter player, and Woolsey thinks the matchup between him and Connor DeBusk will be one to watch.
“(Gore) is a great ball handler. He’s very shifty and can read the floor. He can change the pace. He has all of the good things you want in a point guard,” Woolsey said. “I think it will be a good matchup for Connor tomorrow, because he brings a lot of the same things to the table. He’s probably the guy that really makes them go. When he’s having a good game, they are probably going to have a good game.”
Upperman also has a couple of skilled shooters in Jaxon Fox and Alexander Nash.
The Greene Devils have some offensive stars of their own. Mr. Basketball finalist Jakobi Gillespie put in 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds on Wednesday against Bolivar Central in the quarterfinals. Reid Satterfield sank five 3-pointers on his way to 15 points. As a team, Greeneville is averaging 75 points per game since the calendar turned to 2021.
“Ultimately we try to emphasize getting to the basket,” Woolsey said. “That probably is in every pregame speech. We want to attack off the dribble and off of the pass, and when we do that it tends to make the defense contract which then opens things up on the outside. It is comforting to know that no matter what is thrown at us, we have the ability to score in a bunch of different ways.”
This is the fourth time Greeneville has advanced to the state semifinals in its seven state tournament appearances. The last time the Greene Devils were in the semifinals was 2014.
Upperman has advanced to the state tournament seven times, and this is the second time it has advanced to the state semifinals. The last time Upperman was in the semifinals was 1997 in the Class A tournament.
Both Upperman and Greeneville qualified for the Class 2A state tournament in 2020, but the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.