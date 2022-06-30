MORRISTOWN — Greeneville’s 9-10 baseball All-Stars wouldn’t go quietly this time.
Not with Max Gilbert in command. Gilbert minimized the damage to give his team a chance, before Greeneville’s late-game rally came up short.
Morristown held on to claim the 9-10 Little League Baseball District 4 championship with Thursday’s 6-3 win over Greeneville at McAmis-Sempkowski Field.
Gilbert didn’t leave the mound until he’d reached he 75-pitch limit in the fifth. By then, he’d struck out six batters over 4.1 innings and had helped Greeneville stay within four runs.
“Even one of the umps said Max is one of the best pitchers he’d seen all week, so we’re really lucky to have him,” Greeneville assistant coach Katie Roberts said. “He did everything we could’ve asked for and more.”
Mason Burns pitched 1.2 hitless innings for Greeneville to end the game, striking out one and allowing only one runner on base.
Brayden Pokorny batted 2-for-3 to lead Greeneville at the plate, and his leadoff single began a sixth-inning rally. Talon Sawyer sent him home with a line-drive RBI single. But Morristown caught the next runner advancing to home for the last out.
Brayden Latham had Greeneville’s only other base hit, a leadoff single in the bottom of the fourth. Connor Grizzle hit into a fielder’s choice, advancing to third when Burns reached second on a Morristown error. Grizzle and Burns each scored on two-out wild pitches to cut Morristown’s lead to 5-2.
“It was a tough game, but it was a really good game,” Roberts said. “Next year, that just means we have to work 10 times harder.”
Jaxson Draughn and Jaxton Ealy both had two hits to lead Morristown, with Isaac D’Lugos getting the win on the mound.
Draughn scored the first run when Lane Synamon hit a two-out triple to right in the first inning. In the second, Draughn made it 2-0 with his own RBI triple.
Brantley Earls hit a two-out RBI triple in the third, scoring himself on Grayson Cody’s base hit for a 4-0 lead. Kipton Smith scored Morristown’s fifth run when he tripled to deep center, scoring on an errant throw. Tyson Busler led off the fifth with a triple before scoring on a sacrifice fly to make it 6-2.
UP NEXT
Morristown advances to the 9-10 Little League state tournament on July 9.
Greeneville’s 11-12 Little League All-Stars host Morristown for their District 4 tournament opener on Thursday, July 7. First pitch from Optimist Field is set for 7 p.m.