MORRISTOWN — If fatigue set in late, Greeneville’s 9-10 year old All-Stars had a justifiable reason.
Scoring as many runs as they did in Wednesday’s first inning can be exhausting.
Greeneville nearly batted around the order twice in the opening frame, storming ahead of Smoky Mountain before finally winning 24-11 in four innings at McAmis-Sempkowski Field.
The win eliminated Smoky Mountain and set up a rematch between Greeneville and Morristown for the District 4 championship, the winner advancing to state.
“These boys have played every day, so they’re very tired at this point, but that’s when we told them you’ve just got to dig deep,” Greeneville assistant coach Katie Roberts said.
Greeneville did that from the start, as in digging Smoky Mountain into a deep hole. The winners scored 11 runs with two out and led 13-0 after one inning.
Singles by Alex Hopson and Brayden Latham were Greeneville’s only hits during a six-run stretch, which forced Smoky Mountain into a pitching change.
Max Gilbert made sure Greeneville didn’t slow down, hammering a two-run triple to deep right to make it 8-0 before scoring on a wild pitch. Bentley Sawyer, Brayden Pokorny and Talon Sawyer followed with three straight RBI singles.
Pokorny hit 3-for-4 to lead Greeneville, finishing just a home run shy of the cycle.
“He’s an all-around athlete, best way to describe (Pokorny),” Roberts said. “He can get the job done.”
Back-to-back RBI singles by Bentley Sawyer and Pokorny helped Greeneville pad its lead in the second inning. Talon Sawyer scored on Latham’s RBI groundout to make it 20-5.
Pokorny and Latham both tripled to left field in the third, driving in one run apiece while Bentley Sawyer singled in another.
Latham, Hopson and Bentley Sawyer each collected two hits for Greeneville.
Talon Sawyer retired three of the first four batters he faced before run support came. He struck out three batters and didn’t leave the mound until he’d reached the 75-pitch limit in the fourth inning.
“We were very proud of Talon,” Roberts said. “We need to beat Morristown to keep going, so we had to throw those who haven’t pitched a whole lot this season. But once again, he showed up and showed out.”
Latham retired Smoky Mountain’s last two batters, one being a strikeout, to end the contest.
Pokorny and Talon Sawyer scored four runs apiece, with Bentley Sawyer and Gilbert crossing home three times while Bradley Bizuk, Braylynn Bowman and Hopson each plated twice. Gunner Crum, Connor Grizzle, Latham and Mason Burns all scored one run.
Smoky Mountain had four players with one hit. Corbin Hance cut Greeneville’s lead to 20-10 in the third inning with his inside-the-park grand slam.
UP NEXT
Greeneville takes on Morristown at 7 p.m. Thursday night, needing a win to force Friday’s if-necessary championship game.