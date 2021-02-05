The Greeneville Greene Devils pushed the tempo on Friday night and never relented as they stayed unbeaten in District 2-2A.
Chuckey-Doak was able to keep pace early, but the speed of the Devils eventually became too much as they ran away to an 80-59 win.
“I thought our effort was really good tonight,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “Our shots didn’t always go in, but our effort on the defensive end kept us going. I was just really glad to see this kind of effort and to see the togetherness they showed.”
Early on, the pace was not to Greeneville’s advantage as the Knights made the most of transition opportunities on their end with Tyler Ramsey sinking a pair of 3-pointers to give the home team an 8-0 lead.
The Devils answered with a triple from Jakobi Gillespie. He then followed with an over-the-shoulder lob while his back was turned to the basket that somehow rolled in and tied things 8-8.
Ramsey put in a transition bucket for Chuckey-Doak to tie things 10-10, but then four points from Adjatay Dabbs and a putback by Reid Satterfield put the Devils in front 16-10.
Greeneville scored the final six points of the opening period to stretch the lead to 27-16. Gillespie and Satterfield were able to get into the paint and draw contact on three plays to account for those six points.
In total, Greeneville found its way to the charity stripe 14 times in the first half and went 18-for-24 in those trips.
“Getting to the foul line was so important in the first half for us,” Woolsey said. “Jakobi and Reid getting into the lane was so huge. Shots weren’t necessarily going in, but they made things happen and found a way.”
Gillepsie and Satterfield were the primary beneficiaries of those free-throw attempts as they finished the night with 23 and 19 points respectively.
Two triples from Ramsey and a jumper from the lane by Cadin Tullock closed the gap to 29-24 in the early portion of the second quarter, but then the Devils got to running again.
Trey Mayes scored five straight points and then Gillespie hit a jumper from the lane on a possession that Greeneville won five offensive rebounds as the lead moved to 36-24.
Over the final three minutes of the first half, Greeneville outscored the Black Knights 18-3. Gillespie slashed through the lane for seven points in the stretch and Satterfield added four as the lead moved to 55-32.
In the third quarter, it was the Devils’ defense that made the difference. They locked down on the Knights scorers and built a 70-36 lead by outscoring Chuckey-Doak 15-4 over the first 6:23 of the second half.
On the offensive end, Greeneville found Terry Grove inside for six points while Satterfield dropped in five and Gillespie slammed home a break-away dunk.
In the final 1:37 of the third quarter, Kameron Yost and Ramsey each hit from behind the arc for Chuckey-Doak as the gap closed to 70-43.
In the fourth quarter, both benches saw plenty of action. Drake Cox put in five points for the Knights while Christian Derry added four. Jackson Tillery put in six points in the period for the Devils.
Ramsey led Chuckey-Doak with 21 points while Derry added 10.
Mayes finished with 11 points for Greeneville.
Greeneville 27 28 15 10 — 80
Chuckey-Doak 16 16 11 16 — 59
Greeneville: Gillespie 23, Satterfield 19, Mayes 11, Grove 8, Dabbs 6, Tillery 6, Wells 3, Cannon 2, Collins 2.
Chuckey-Doak: Ramsey 21, Derry 10, Cox 7, Treadway 6, Anderson 4, Yost 4, Tullock 3, Rush 2, Vazquez 2.
GIRLS Greeneville 67 Chuckey-Doak 16
The Greeneville girls used swarming defense to to take down the Lady Knights.
“I really wanted us to run tonight, and once we got up and running we got going,” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said. “We shot the ball 70 times tonight. At times I thought we just jacked some up, but I want them taking shots grabbing the rebound and putting it back up. We are at our best when we are running and I’m tickled with that.”
Chuckey-Doak’s Hannah Roberts was able to tie things 4-4 in the opening minutes when she knocked down a 3-pointer from the right corner.
Greeneville then scored the next 15 points and finished the first quarter holding a 19-4 lead.
Lindy Carter started the run by catching an inbounds pass and then knocking down a jumper from the block. Lauren Bailey led way during the run with eighth points. Two came on a steal she took the distance and another two were the result of powering back an offensive rebound.
In the second quarter, Chuckey-Doak’s turnovers slowed and as a result so did Greeneville’s scoring, but the Lady Devils defense still kept the ball out of the basket and turned in another four-point quarter.
Roberts scored the first points of the period to end a 7:06 scoring drought for the Lady Knights.
Greeneville’s next six points came on bombs from Tambryn Ellenburg, but they were the only points the Lady Devils scored in the first 5:07 of the quarter.
A pair of free throws by Dalaina Martin got the Lady Devils on the board again and pushed their lead to 27-8 with 2:53 left in the first half.
Greeneville finished the first half leading 31-8.
Greeneville’s dominance continued into the second half and the Lady Devils scored the first 15 points of the third quarter to push their lead to 46-8.
Lauren Bailey sank a triple from the corner on the opening possession as part of her game-high 22 points.
Carter, DeBusk and Hayes all followed with transition points in the stretch as the Lady Devils made it difficult for Chuckey-Doak to even cross the mid-court stripe.
Bailey scored nine points in the run before Chuckey-Doak’s Taliah Johnson broke the streak with a fast-break layup for the Lady Knights.
The quarter ended with DeBusk forcing another one of Greeneville’s 33 turnovers and Bailey converting a three-point play for a 51-12 advantage.
In the final period, the Lady Devils got hot from 3-point range with Ellenburg sinking a trio of triples while Maggie Morelock made one for the 51-point margin of victory.
Ellenburg scored 15 points, all from behind the arc. Chloe Marsh might have had the most impressive individual defensive effort as she locked on to Earendia Davis most of the night and kept the Lady Knights’ leading scorer scoreless.
Greeneville 19 12 20 16 — 67
Chuckey-Doak 4 4 4 4 — 16
Greeneville: Bailey 22, Ellenburg 15, Shaw 6, DeBusk 6, Carter 5, Marsh 5, Morelock 3, Martin 2.
Chuckey-Doak: Robert 5, Malone 4, Hensley 4, Johnson 3.