RUTLEDGE — Sixth-ranked Greeneville kept its district record perfect as the Lady Devils took a 59-37 decision at Grainger Friday night.
The Lady Devils move to 19-6 overall and 7-0 in league play.
“It was all about defense,” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said. “We had goals set coming in here tonight because I felt like last year in the state tournament, I didn’t have us prepared for pressure. Coming over here is pressure enough so they were a little mad at me because I put two things pressure-wise on them but it will pay off where ever we go. This is a hard place to play. One of our goals was to keep Grainger in single digits in the quarters and that’s hard to do. (Grainger coach Rusty Bishop) has the pieces and he is pushing them hard but they just have to respond. I want them to in every game except when they play us. I really like Grainger’s players and really like Rusty.”
The new year has been good to the Lady Greene Devils as they are now 10-1 since the calendar rolled over to 2023. But Watts said her team can get even better.
“In the game the other night, I didn’t know that team that played against Dobyns-Bennett,” Watts said of the one setback this year. “Even Rusty said ‘Annette, when I watched the film of the D-B game, I didn’t know your girls.’ Isn’t it funny how the previous nine wins I should be happy about but it’s the one loss that sticks out. I don’t think we are playing our best ball yet and the offense isn’t clicking. Grainger got through a lot of our screens so we have a lot of work to do.”
The Lady Grizzlies (11-13, 3-4) trailed for most of the opening period until they got the lead down to one point at 13-12 late. Greeneville responded with seven points in the final 14 seconds as Lindy Carter scored a basket and then Lauren Bailey had consecutive steals and layups to give the Lady Devils a 20-12 lead at the end of one. Carter had nine points in the period.
Defense was the name of the game for the Lady Devils in the second as they held Grainger to only five points in the second eight minutes of play. Offensively, Chloe Marsh had the hot hand as she netted four points to help build a 32-17 lead for the visitors at the break.
Marsh and Bailey scored four quick points to open the second half, and that was a foreshadowing of what was to come as the Lady Devils outscored Grainger 19-8 in the third. The Lady Grizzlies were limited to two field goals in the third, both by Marlee Tanner, and Carter notched the final four points of the period to send the game to the final frame with Greeneville on top 51-25.
Grainger had a little more luck in the fourth as they were able to get the deficit under 20 points but Greeneville responded with baskets by Anna Shaw and Carter. Both teams went to the bench in the final three minutes.
Marsh led Greeneville with 14 points with 12 points each from Carter and Shaw. Maddie Hurst led the Lady Grizz with 15 points.
The Lady Greene Devils go for win No. 20 Saturday as they host Knoxville Catholic.
“Our schedule has been the toughest schedule I think we have ever played,” Watts said. “It will pay off down the stretch though.”
THOMPSON SCORES 27
Trey Thompson was unstoppable in Friday’s game at Grainger as the freshman sensation scored 27 points to lead Greeneville to an impressive 80-47 win over the Grizzlies.
“Trey did a great job of finishing in the paint and our guys did a great job of finding him and getting him the ball,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “Not only were we able to play in the paint, we were able to distribute out of the paint some. I was so proud of the way our guys played. It was the little things that guys do like Kameron Lester who was unbelievable stretching the floor tonight on the break. Adjatay Dabbs is always orchestrating stuff and getting the ball. I would ask him what he wanted to run and he told me to get the ball inside and he was great. Defensively, everyone was locked in.”
Thompson exerted his will to begin the contest as he scored 14 points in the first period which included 10 in a row at one point. After Greeneville opened a 26-6 lead at the end of one, Zayden Anderson and Hayden Goad each hit 3-pointers to begin the second period. Grainger responded with six points in a row with four coming from Drew Branson, but that just seemed to make the Greene Devils mad as they reeled off nine points in a row to stretch the lead out even further. The visitors were on top 46-21 at halftime.
Greeneville’s defense was stifling to begin the third quarter as they didn’t let the Grizzlies score a field goal until the 2:46 mark. Meanwhile on the offensive end, things were going to plan as the Devils built a lead as big as 38 points on a basket by Thompson. Branson connected on a trio of triples late in the third to slice the Greeneville advantage to 65-33 going to the fourth.
The Grizzlies went to big man Brizen Solomon, and he responded with eight straight points at one point and Grainger was able to get the lead down to 24. Just as they had all night, Greeneville answered the Grizzly run with one of their own as Anderson’s arc shot fueled another 9-0 outburst.
In addition to Thompson’s 27, Anderson scored 10 for the Greene Devils. Branson scored 15 for Grainger.
Greeneville has now won nine of its last 10 games and improves to 15-10, 7-0 in the district while Grainger slips to 12-12, 3-4.
“I like where we are right now but there is always more to do and ways to get better,” Woolsey said. “The biggest thing we want is a good team spirit and togetherness which is huge this point of the year. Our guys have been doing a great job with that. Rebounding is so big and that’s probably been the biggest difference in the last few weeks. It’s something that always travels and you can always do it.”
Greeneville takes on Knox Catholic Saturday.
“They are big and physical and shoot the ball really well,” Woolsey said. “They can get downhill on you quickly and cause all kinds of problems. It will be a great test for us and hopefully get us ready for the post-season so we are excited about the opportunity to play them.”