The Class 4A football rivalry that is Greeneville vs. Elizabethton needs little hype, but Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen gets excited talking about it every year.
“I’ve probably said this before, but this game is what high school football is all about,” said Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen. “Two really good football programs, two very supportive communities – these programs have been good at football for a long time and have played each other for a long time.
“Anytime these two teams play, it’s always going to be a battle. Who’s going to make a play here or there usually decides the game. It’s a special game. Everybody looks forward to it every year.”
Greeneville will host Elizabethton at 7:30 p.m. in a matchup between teams with state championship aspirations year-in, year-out. The Greene Devils are off to a 2-0 start and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A this season, while Elizabethton is 0-1 and just outside the Top 10.
The two teams split two meetings last season with Greeneville winning 42-12 at Elizabethton on Sept. 3 and Elizabethton winning 13-7 at Greeneville in the Class 4A quarterfinals on Nov. 19. The Cyclones went on to play in their third straight state championship game.
Greeneville is coming off a 35-0 win at Grainger last week and defeated Knox Central 49-7 in its season opener on Aug. 19.
Elizabethton was off last week after losing 17-7 at home to Science Hill on Aug. 19.
In the loss to Science Hill, Elizabethton was limited to 93 yards on 30 rushing attempts. Quarterback Jeriah Griffin, who has taken over for the graduated Bryson Rollins at quarterback, was 6 of 8 passing for 88 yards and two interceptions.
Elizabethton’s lone score came on a 45-yard pass from Griffin to Teddy Orton, who finished with three catches for 77 yards.
“Offensively, Elizabethton lost two offensive linemen, a tight end, a big-time receiver and the quarterback,” Spradlen said. “Everybody else is back, so they have like seven starters back on offense and about the same on defense.
“They have a ton of talent back from a really good football team. I know they lost their first game this season, but that was against a really good football team.”
Elizabethton defeated Greeneville in the playoffs last season by milking the clock and keeping the Greene Devils’ offense off the field.
Rollins ran for 200 yards on 38 carries, or a little over 5 yards each time he took off, chewing up clock all night.
Spradlen expects the Cyclones game plan to be the same on Friday.
“That’s what they try to do to everybody they play in big-time games,” he said. “They try to control the tempo. They do the little things to move the chains. Our defense is going to have to get off the field on third down, and we need to create some turnovers.”
GREENEVILLE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
Player Att Yds TD
Damien Short 17 117 4
Carson Quillen 7 58
Brady Quillen 11 43 2
Thomas Lollar 7 17
Corbin Cannon 2 6
Adjatay Dabbs 1 5 1
Caden Baugh 1 0
Jayden Deeble 1 -1
TEAM 1 -9
TOTALS 48 236 7
PASSING
Player Comp Att Yds TD INT
Brady Quillen 16 17 327 3 0
Corbin Cannon 4 9 84 1 0
Caden Baugh 0 1 0 0 0
TOTALS 20 27 411 4 0
RECEIVING
Player Rec Yds TD
Adjatay Dabbs 5 131 2
Carson Quillen 5 104 1
Mason Laws 5 89
Jayquan Price 3 67 1
Damien Short 1 17
Zac Chrisman 1 3
TOTALS 20 411 4
SCORING
Player TD XP 2pt FG Pts
Damien Short 4 0 0 0 24
Adjatay Dabbs 3 0 0 0 18
Cooper Graham 0 12 0 0 12
Brady Quillen 2 0 0 0 12
Mason Laws 1 0 0 0 6
Jayquan Price 1 0 0 0 6
Carson Quillen 1 0 0 0 6
TOTALS 12 12 0 0 84