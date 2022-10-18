MURFREESBORO — It’s tough to miss Rylee Key. She’s the 6-foot-2 freshman taking up a lot of space in the middle of the net for the Dyer County Lady Choctaws volleyball team.
In the Class 2A state tournament opener at Siegel High School on Tuesday morning, Key wasn’t dominant, but she was certainly disruptive in a 25-18, 14-25, 25-20, 25-20 win over the Greeneville Lady Greene Devils.
Key finished with 14 kills and six blocks.
“Our middles, when they have the freedom to swing away, it looks different for sure,” said Greeneville coach Sara Aiken. “We’ll have to make adjustments quicker in that kind of scenario. It was the same thing earlier this season with Science Hill’s big middle.
“(When facing a big middle) we just need to move the ball around with better tempo, and make the middle move and not be able to close the block. Even move our middles more and move the ball around at a quicker pace as far as where our attackers are attacking from.”
Greeneville, now 28-7, will face Murfreesboro Central (24-15) in an elimination match at 2:30 p.m. central time on Wednesday at Siegel.
Murfreesboro Central lost 29-27, 19-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-5 to East Hamilton in its opener on Tuesday.
Dyer County (44-4), which finished third in last year’s state tourney, will play East Hamilton in a winners bracket match on Wednesday.
If Greeneville is to win the state championship, it will now have to climb through the losers bracket and win five matches. Had the Lady Devils won on Tuesday, they would have only needed to win three more matches for the state title.
“You have to have them in a place where they believe they can (win five matches),” Aiken said. “Physically and mentally, you’ve got to keep them focused on the right things. Gotta make sure they’re eating the right things, getting the right sleep, all those things that anatomically they need.
“Mentally? I think that’s the big challenge. For them knowing it’s going to be a battle, it’s going to be hard, it’s going to be uncomfortable, but that’s OK. I think they’re a group that can take that challenge.”
While trying to adjust to Key in the middle, Greeneville made 31 errors, most of which were hitting errors.
“That’s just a focus issue,” Aiken said. “We’re going to have to talk through that and figure out why weren’t able to focus and make more clean attacks.
“We just can’t let our errors be layered on top of each other. Nobody expects a prefect game from them, but we need to be able to give quicker pushback, focus and play cleaner.”
With Key clogging the middle, Greeneville’s Lauren Bailey – a middle hitter who normally reaches double-digit kills – managed just seven.
“Having a 6-2 middle can definitely be frustrating for the other team,” said Dyer County coach Shanna Obright. “You’re forced to either think about attacking to either side of her or tipping the ball over her. Just the space she takes up on the front is incredible. And she does a really good job for just being a freshman.”
Chloe Marsh finished with nine kills and 12 digs for Greeneville. Bailey added 13 digs and four aces; Hannah Gray had four kills and 13 digs; Bella Devoti had four kills; and Kyla Jobe had 13 digs.
Bailey Leake put down 14 kills and had 17 assists for Dyer County, while Teagan Reed finished with 11 kills.
In the first game, Greeneville trimmed a 17-12 deficit to 17-16 on a kill from Devoti, two aces from Bailey and a Dyer County error.
Key then hammered a kill and served five straight points as Dyer County closed the 25-18 win on an 8-2 run.
In the second game, Greeneville erased a 9-8 deficit with a 7-1 run and never trailed again en route to the 25-14 win. Bailey opened the spurt with a kill and also had a block, and Devoti closed the run with a kill.
In the third game, Greeneville trailed by five points three times before battling back to make a game of it.
A 5-0 run that included kills from Jobe and Gray, an ace from Jobe and a left-handed bump from Eden Aiken that dropped in pushed Greeneville to a 15-13 lead.
The Lady Devils then made back-to-back errors and Key hammered a kill to give Dyer County the lead for good, 16-15.
With Dyer County leading 18-16, Key had two kills and a block in a 6-1 run that swelled the Lady Choctaws’ lead to 24-17.
Greeneville got within 24-20 on a kill from Marsh and two aces from Bailey, but Key ended the game with a kill.
In the fourth game, Key put down three kills and made two blocks, Reed had three kills and Leake had two kills as Dyer County built a 23-13 lead.
Greeneville rallied with a 7-1 run, mostly on Dyer County errors, that cut the lead to 24-20.
Key then put down a kill to give Dyer County the 25-20 win.