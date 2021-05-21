MAYNARDVILLE — Friday night was a struggle for the Greeneville softball team.
In the biggest game any of the young Lady Devils had played in, they fell 16-4 to Union County in the Class 2A state sectionals.
“It’s a tough loss and it sucks to lose like this,” Greeneville coach Jenna Restivo said. “We came out tight, and defensively we couldn’t back our pitchers up when they were struggling.
“For these girls, and even more myself, this is the biggest game they have played in at the high school level. I’m proud they kept battling. The greatest thing about tonight is they have this experience, they know what this is like now.”
Friday was the first time Greeneville has played in the state sectionals since 2015 when the Lady Devils won the Class 2A state championship. There are no seniors on this year’s Lady Devils squad, and with a chance to have her entire team back next year Restivo hopes they can learn from Friday’s loss.
“I hope they learned how to play with the pressure on, and how to react to that,” Resivo said. “Being able to return this entire team next year means we have a lot to look forward to next year. We can only grow from here. Overall, we had a great season. We hate that it ended this way, but this is the most successful season we have had in a while.”
Greeneville gave up 10 hits and nine walks to the Lady Patriots, then four errors further compounded Friday’s defensive struggles.
At the same time, Greeneville’s offense that has been as dangerous as any in the area the past two weeks, managed just five hits.
The Lady Patriots’ scoring started with two runs in the first inning. Morgan Johnson got things going by working a walk with two outs. Makayla Cooper then sent a fly ball into deep left field that went in and out of Ella Moore’s glove. Johnson scored on the play and Cooper ended up on third.
Morgan Dyer then punched a single into shallow left field to score Cooper.
Union County plated six more runs in the second inning to take an 8-0 lead.
Macey Hutchinson knocked in the first run when she slammed a double into deep right field. Catilyn Mays pushed two across with a line drive to straight-away center field. Cooper and Dyer hit into a pair of errors to allow two more runs to score. Then when Dyer went to steal second the throw sailed high and allowed Cooper to score from third.
Greeneville answered with three runs in the third inning. Madison Carpenter led off the side with a walk. She moved up on a groundout by Kaley Bradley and scored when a ball Moore sent to the shortstop was mishandled.
Ashlyn Rachon then bounced a chopper over third base and down the left-field line for a two-RBI double, scoring Moore and Lydia Darnell who reached on a fielder’s choice.
Leading 8-3, the Lady Patriots added eight runs in the fourth inning.
Cooper started the side by earning a walk. Her courtesy runner, Makenna Satterfield, went to third when when Dyer lined a single into left field. She scored on a groundout by Savannah Paul.
Bases-loaded walks by Tessa Ray and Blakely Hall, and a single by Hutchinson plated three more runs.
Mays sent a two-RBI single to left field before Dyer snuck a ground ball through the left side to push the score to 16-3.
Greeneville scored one more run in the fifth inning, but the Lady Devils needed four runs to keep the game from ending due to run rule.
Lydia Darnell worked a walk with two outs and scored from first when Rachon smashed a double into the right-center gap.
Rachon led Greeneville at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI. Ansley Collins also had a double.
Bradley took the loss from the circle. In 3⅓ innings, she struck out two, walked six and gave up seven hits. Leah Phillips threw the final ⅔ of an inning. She walked three, allowed three hits and struck out none.
Cooper earned the win for Union County. She struck out one, walked four, and gave up five hits.