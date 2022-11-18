JOHNSON CITY — Wow. This Trey Thompson kid is going to be fun to watch in a Greeneville basketball uniform the next four years.
A 6-foot-6 freshman making his varsity debut, Thompson drained eight 3-pointers, scored 26 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and blocked two shots in Greeneville’s 62-37 loss to Oak Hill Red in its first of two Hall of Champions games at Providence Academy on Thursday.
“I felt pretty good going into it,” Thompson said. “It’s just another basketball game and that’s how I treated it – just another game. I was just out there having fun, being relaxed, loose and trying to do everything I could to win the game.”
Thompson followed his debut with 28 points in a 62-50 win over Happy Valley in Greeneville’s second game.
But it was his performance against Oak Hill – one of the top college prep basketball schools in the country located in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia – that had folks talking.
“He was so smart on the floor that I thought – we all thought – he was much older,” said Oak Hill coach Clif Conley, whose job is to prepare players for the next level. “The kid can really, really shoot the basketball. But everything else he does – his awareness and quick decisions – are at a level that’s way higher than a 14- or 15-year-old kid should be.
“I was shocked when someone told me he’s a 2026 grad. I’m interested to see what happens with him and where he ends up. I’m sure he works hard. The player he is right now, he’s going to be able to play somewhere at the next level. His spacial awareness, his catch and shoot, he’s not afraid with somebody up in his face, everything’s in rhythm. Just an impressive kid.”
Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said it was the best varsity debut by a freshman at Greeneville he’s seen in his 22 years coaching at the school.
“Trey shot the ball really well. That’s obviously a huge strength of his. When you talk about hitting eight 3s in your debut, that’s pretty good,” Woolsey said. “But the thing you watch is he just plays hard on both ends of the floor. He doesn’t take any plays off. He gets his hands on a lot of stuff and keeps balls alive. He handles the ball well. He’s a good passer. He can do it all.
“When you’re talking about a freshman debut, it was very impressive no doubt.”
Thompson hit six 3-pointers for 18 points and pulled down eight rebounds to help Greeneville – a team missing nine varsity players due to football playoffs – hang with Oak Hill Red 30-21 at halftime.
Thompson had just two points in the third quarter as Oak Hill Red pulled away, but those two came on a strong two-fisted dunk off a feed from Austin Beets.
Thompson capped his debut with two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, the first of which caught nothing but net from NBA distance up top.
As superb as Thompson’s first game was, he knows he has much to work on.
“My defense isn’t the best yet,” he said. “I need to get a little faster and talk more on the court.”
Perhaps the most impressive thing about Thompson at this point is his maturity. While he left Providence Academy averaging 27 points through his first two varsity games, he understands there will be off nights ahead, just as there are for any player.
“If you’re not making shots, not scoring a lot, you can still do a lot of things off the ball to help the team win,” he said. “Ball screens, getting offensive rebounds – anything to contribute to winning the ball game.”
Beets added six points and J.D. Woolsey finished with five, including a 3-pointer, against Oak Hill Red.
In the 62-50 win over Happy Valley, Thompson scored his 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting, 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. Dom Tweed knocked down two 3-pointers and had 11 points, Nick Thomas had 10 points, Woolsey had nine points on three 3s, and Beets and Ryan Maggert each had two points.
Greeneville will play two Hall of Champions games on Saturday, first at 9:30 a.m. at Tennessee High and then at 11:30 a.m. at Sullivan East.