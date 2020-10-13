It took five sets, but the Greeneville volleyball team figured things out late to earn its first trip to the Region 1-2A championship match since 2016.
The Lady Devils took down Sullivan South 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 20-25, 15-5 in the region semifinals on Monday and will now look ahead to a championship matchup with Sullivan Central.
“I’m just proud of these girls,” Greeneville coach Erin Franklin said. “They came in strong and aggressive with confidence. It got hairy in the middle, but they finished strong. I felt South started playing safe in the end, and we got more aggressive. That made the difference.”
Greeneville will host Sullivan Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday with a chance to play at home in the state sectionals on the line. Sullivan Central beat Seymour 3-2 in Monday’s other semifinal.
Tuesday’s winner will be at home against the Region 2-2A runner-up in the state sectionals while the loser on Tuesday will visit the Region 2-2A champion with a chance to go to the state tournament on the line.
Region 2-2A will play both semifinals and its championship game on Tuesday. Grainger will play Carter and Anderson County will play Knoxville Central.
“These girls are so excited,” Franklin said. “I told them we’re going to sectionals, but tomorrow is for home-court advantage. It’s huge that we get the region championship at home and in front of our fans. I think they give us a big advantage and hopefully we can use it.”
The Lady Devils traded points with Sullivan South through the first four sets on Monday, but in the fifth and deciding set they found a new energy.
The set started with Takiya Curry and Nikkayla Stewart picking up a pair of blocks for a 2-0 lead. Greeneville’s lead moved to 6-1 after Chloe Marsh put down a pair of kills, and from there Greeneville never lost control.
“We jumped on that fifth set from the start and it helped to get us in front early,” Franklin said. “They made the adjustment on the block and with defense. Then I think once we had the lead we loosened up and were able to play strong.”
South got within 8-5 when Bradlie Warner came up with an ace. Jocelyn Gillespie answered with a kill and the Lady Rebels followed with three errors for a 12-5 Greeneville lead.
Lauren Bailey scored on a tip and Chloe Marsh finished the set at the service line for a 15-5 victory.
Greeneville stared the day by jumping to a 10-1 lead in the first set. Stewart and Bailey each had blocks while Stewart put down two aces in the run.
Two kills by Marsh and another by Stewart gave Greeneville a 13-3 lead, but South kept fighting.
A kill and a tip by Riley Haynie along with an ace by Rachel Miller closed the gap to 13-9.
A kill by Gillespie and two Sullivan South errors gave the Lady Devils a 20-11 advantage.
The Lady Rebels clawed back, but Bailey slammed a kill to break their run while giving Greeneville a 25-20 win.
The second set saw five ties in the early going with the last coming at 11-11. Then four straight missed kill opportunities by the Lady Rebels put Greeneville in front 16-11.
Greeneville led 19-13, but South refused to go down. An ace by Allie Jordan put the Lady Rebels in front 22-21.
Marsh tied the set for the final time 24-24, but a block by Chloe Nelson and a kill by Miller gave the Lady Rebels a 26-24 win.
In the third set, Greeneville had to shake off a slow start as it found itself trailing 7-4. A kill by Ansley Inscore tied things 8-8 and a tough free-ball save by Inscore tied things again 9-9.
A tip by Gillespie got Greeneville over the top at 14-13. Gillespie then caught fire the net and pounded a trio of consecutive kills for a 21-14 Greeneville lead.
After two kills by Miller closed the gap to 24-21 Jules Aiken finished things by dumping a second hit into a defensive void to secure the 25-21 Greeneville win.
Despite Greeneville starting the fourth set with two kills from Stewart and one each from Curry and Marsh for a 5-1 lead, Sullivan South was able to take the fourth set 25-20 and tie the match 2-2.
Four errors by Greeneville tied the set 5-5. A run that saw Miller put down three kills then gave South a 17-14 lead. Greeneville could never challenge for the lead after that.
Greenville was balanced at the net. Stewart had 12 kills and five blocks, Curry and Gillespie each had 10 kills, Bailey had nine kills and five blocks and Marsh had nine kills.
Jules Aiken had 25 assists and 10 digs, and Eden Aiken had 23 assists. Emma Renner had 20 digs and Stewart added 10 digs.