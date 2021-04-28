The Greeneville soccer team locked down on defense and found some hard earned goals to pick up a key District 1-2A win over Elizabethton on Tuesday.
The Greene Devils got goals from Brady Quillen, Samuel Crawford and Cade Snelson to stay perfect in league play with a 3-0 win over Elizabethton.
“I was very pleased to get a conference win tonight,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “We knew Elizabethton was a good team this year, and they are always ready every time they come to play us. They gave us all we wanted tonight and it was good to come away with the win.”
The scoring started in the 13th minute. Drew Shelton brought the ball up the left side of the formation and about 10 yards from the top of the box he pushed a pass ahead to Quillen who got in front of the defense. From 10 yards out, Quillen slid a shot across the face of keeper Noah Lambert to the right post for a 1-0 Greeneville lead.
Greeneville controlled the attack throughout the first half and limited the Cyclones to only two shots. The first was a good look in the fourth minute that banged off the post. The second came in the 36th minute when Braden Holly took in a cross and fired from close range. Greeneville keeper Colby Freeman reacted quickly and sent the shot over the frame. Freeman then corralled the corner kick that followed and got the Devils’ offense going the other way.
Greeneville wasted little time adding to its lead in the second half as Crawford found the back of the net in the 44th minute. Snelson started the play by making a run into the box that the Cyclones turned away.
Crawford was first to the loose ball. He worked right to left before finding an opening at the top of the box. Crawford then curled his shot into the upper left corner of the frame for a 2-0 lead.
“At halftime, Sam told us he thought he could drag across and get his left foot,” Graham said. “He showed us he was able to do it in the first five minutes. That was a good confidence builder for him.”
In the 67th minute, Snelson took care of business by himself. He took a feed from midfield from Shelton and then went one-on-four with the Cyclones. He bounced off the defenders, stuttered and spun while working hard to keep upright until he found just enough space to slip a shot past Lambert.
“Cade has really good one-on-one skills, and that is a play that he looks for,” Graham said. “He tried to get that look a couple of times in the first half and it just didn’t happen. There in the second half he was able to keep his balance and use a little toe poke to force it in.”
Defensively, Greeneville’s Jacob Hilyer, Drew Hilyer, Connor Stayton and Cooper Shepard continued to make nothing easy for the Cyclones in the second half to preserve the shutout. Elizabethton did have two shot attempts on set pieces, but neither was much trouble for Freeman.
“We obviously liked getting the shutout,” Graham said. “There were some passes we had to clean in the first half. They were a little too dangerous, playing across the field. We played smarter in the second half and the guys covered for each other well. I was very pleased with the effort back there.”