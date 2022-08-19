The top three finishers in Thursday’s Hayfield Hustle 5K race at the Holston Home course took home medals. From left are Jacie Begley (Volunteer), Allyssa Gent (Volunteer), Emma Ventura (Morristown East), Roman Borghetti-Metz (Volunteer), Charlie Wilson (Volunteer) and Morgan Leach (Greeneville).
By packing themselves in tight, Greeneville’s girls cross country team packed up a win in their opening meet.
The Lady Devils finished first by six points in Thursday’s Hayfield Hustle 5K race at the Holston Home course.
Even without a top-five finisher, Greeneville won thanks to seven runners placing between the sixth and 14th positions. Sophomore Darla Kammerdiener paced the Lady Devils with her sixth-place finish in 25:02.1, just ahead of seventh-place Reese Williams (25:03.1) and eighth-place Susan Mulhollen (25:04.1).
Riley Castro (11th, 25:32.0) and senior Chloe Williford (12th, 26:00.3) rounded out Greeneville’s team score of 27. Of Greeneville’s top five finishers, four were underclassmen with Kammerdiener the only non-freshman.
Chuckey-Doak’s Carmela Smock was the highest finisher from Greene County, placing fourth with her time of 24:20.3.
Hailey Solomon (22nd, 30:57.8), Sophia Taylor (26th, 33:05.9), Macy Hinkle (27th, 33:25.9), Bhavya Sah (31st, 34:36.7) and Hannah Brooks (33rd, 37:08.8) made up third-place West Greene’s team score of 78.
Volunteer didn’t post a team score but did boast the top two finishers, led by medalist Jacie Begley (21:27.9). Morristown East finished runner-up with 33 points.
On the boys side, senior Morgan Leach earned the highest finish by a local runner, crossing the finish line in 19:03.5 to place third overall.
With 48 points the Greene Devils finished runner-up as a team. Sophomore Simon Holt (ninth, 20:43.3), freshman Isaac Gibson (11th, 20:53.7), senior Russell Hickey (21:00.9) and sophomore Jack Lampe (17th, 21:24.1) made up the team score.
Greene County’s lone other top-10 finisher came from West Greene, as freshman Jhonen Bath finished in 20:37.0 to place eighth.
Led by individual medalist Roman Borghetti-Metz (18:34.7) and runner-up Charlie Wilson (18:50.0), Volunteer cruised to the team championship with 23 points.