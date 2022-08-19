081922 XC

The top three finishers in Thursday’s Hayfield Hustle 5K race at the Holston Home course took home medals. From left are Jacie Begley (Volunteer), Allyssa Gent (Volunteer), Emma Ventura (Morristown East), Roman Borghetti-Metz (Volunteer), Charlie Wilson (Volunteer) and Morgan Leach (Greeneville).

 PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN

