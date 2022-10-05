AFTON — The Greeneville Lady Devils and Grainger Lady Grizzlies were the top District 2-2A volleyball teams during the regular season, and they’ll play for the district tourney championship.
On Tuesday, top-seeded Greeneville defeated Cherokee 25-9, 25-11, 25-13, while No. 2-seeded Grainger eliminated West Greene 25-7, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15.
Greeneville and Grainger will play for the tourney title at 6 p.m. Thursday at Chuckey-Doak. Both teams will also advance to the regionals next week.
The Lady Devils went 10-0 in the district during the regular season, including a 3-1 win at Grainger on Aug. 25 and a 3-0 win over the Lady Grizzlies at home on Sept. 13.
“Grainger is very physical, very athletic,” said Greeneville coach Sara Aiken, whose Lady Devils are 26-5. “They have quite a few basketball players who tend to be more physical players.
“They have a little more offense than most teams we see, so we’ll have to make sure our defense is committed to reading and moving to where we need to be.”
Grainger (18-8) has several players who can rise above the net and hammer kills, including left-handers Maddie Hurst and Catelin Newman.
“It’s really just about remembering where to line up (when defending against left-handed hitters),” Aiken said. “Other than that, it’s not a whole lot different.
“Here in our area, left-handed hitters are more uncommon than when the girls are playing club. Our girls are exposed to it, just not as much during the school season.”
Aiken would like her Lady Devils to get Grainger on the ropes early.
“Our goal is to go out and play our game every single point and stay focused on what our plan is,” she said. “If we keep our intensity up and work as a team, I think that will bode well for us.”
In the 3-0 win over Cherokee, Greeneville got 10 kills, 17 digs and three aces from Chloe Marsh.
Bella Devoti had eight kills and nine digs; Kyla Jobe had seven kills, eight digs and four aces; Hannah Gray had seven kills, seven digs and three aces; Eden Aiken had three kills, 31 assists and two aces; and Lanna Click had two kills, two aces and 10 digs.
“I feel like right now we’re rock solid all over the court,” Aiken said. “Mentally, physically, skill-wise, all of the girls know the game and they all make plays.
“They’ve all progressed into very solid players. The best thing we have going is the girls are willing to make fixes individually and as a team, so the growth is palpable. If they were just content with where they were, the record wouldn’t be what it is. But they have really grown throughout the season.”
In Grainger’s 3-1 win over West Greene, Hurst Hammered 22 kills with 26 digs, 17 assists, four aces and a block.
With six Grainger players putting down at least one kill, the Lady Grizzlies showed the ability to attack all over the court.
West Greene, which arguably had the best defense in the district this season, made a match of it in the second set.
The Lady Buffaloes, ever a scrappy bunch, erased a 13-12 deficit with a 6-0 run and never trailed again en route to tying the match 1-1 with a 25-22 win.
West Greene’s tenacity was on full display at the end of the 6-0 run when Madi Brown twice made diving left-handed digs near the left sideline to keep the ball alive. Morgan Brown crushed a kill to end the volley and push the Lady Buffs to an 18-13 lead.
“All season, this team never gave up,” said West Greene coach Raven Borie, whose Lady Buffs end the season at 13-13. “My seniors have set the bar for our program, and I have confidence in our younger players to build on the foundation.”
West Greene got 10 kills and two blocks from Kinsley Ellenburg. Silvia Lunardon had 14 digs and four kills; Morgan Brown had two aces, three kills and 13 digs; Madi Brown had five aces and 18 digs; and Maddie Bryant had 15 assists, an ace and eight digs.