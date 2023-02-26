Left to right, Greeneville’s Carson Dupill, Morgan Lowery, Colin Dupill and Hunter Mason had perfect runs to state titles in the Class A wrestling state championships last week at the Williamson County Expo Center in Franklin.
The storied Greeneville Greene Devils wrestling program added to its state champion history with four individual state championships in the Class A state tournament on Saturday at the Williamson County Expo Center in Franklin.
Seniors Hunter Mason, at 145 pounds, and Colin Dupill, at 152 pounds, each won their fourth state championships becoming just the eighth and ninth public school grapplers to win four titles.
Sophomore Carson Dupill, at 120 pounds, and senior Morgan Lowery, at 195 pounds, also won state championships.
Mason and Colin Dupill join Kodiak Cannedy as the only four-time champions for Greeneville. A year ago, Cannedy got his fourth title wrestling at 170 pounds.
Greeneville’s Jenna Baines took third place at 107 pounds in the girls state tournament.
All of Greeneville’s four state champions on Saturday had perfect tournament runs.
Carson Dupill (120) opened the tourney with a pin of Upperman junior Carson Haney. He followed that with a 19-4 technical fall over Harpeth junior Landon Turner.
Carson Dupill then pinned Page sophomore Nathan Simpson before defeating Fairview senior Henry Ribble 16-5 in the final.
Mason (145) opened his title run with a pin of Livingston Academy freshman Kaden Weitzel. He followed that with a pin of Stone Memorial senior Aubrey Thompson.
Mason then pinned Pigeon Forge freshman Ayden Hood before pinning Sycamore senior Luke London in the final.
Colin Dupill (152) began his title run with a pin of Tullahoma’s Eric Barragan and followed that with a 21-4 technical fall over East Ridge senior Anthony Copeland.
Colin Dupill then had a 22-6 technical fall over White House Heritage junior Nikolas Taylor. He then defeated Forrest junior Seth McCoy 12-4 in the final.
Lowery (195) opened the tourney with a pin of Page junior Kyle Kowalski and followed that with a pin of Stone Memorial sophomore Khalli Dishman.
Lowery then pinned Green Hill senior Nathan Downey before defeating Pigeon Forge junior Aiden Howard 10-4 in the final.
Baines (107) opened her third-place run in the girls tournament with a pin of Northwest sophomore Julie Garcia Suare. She was then pinned by Oakland senior Mila Risner, the eventual state champion.
Baines then reeled off three straight pins. She first took down Rossview senior Adelynn Bess, then took down Nolensville senior Elena Montpool before pinning Seymour sophomore Elinor Underwood in the third-place match.