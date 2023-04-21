Greeneville Gymnastics Academy had two Level 9 gymnasts compete at Region 8 regionals on April 16 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto, Florida.
The top 25 percent of gymnasts that won at the Tennessee State meet went forward to compete at Region 8 regionals. Region 8 consists of eight states – Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Aalabama, Mississippi and Louisiana.
Greeneville High School’s Rylee Carpenter and Elizabeth Fillers both made the national team and will compete at nationals on May 7 in Kissimmee, Florida.
Fillers took second place with an all-around score of 36.35, while Carpenter took sixth place with an all-around score of 36.325.
Carpenter and Fillers train at GGA and are coached by Robbie Foshie Bragdon (owner coach), Christi Brotherton, Dakota Price and Sydney Holtschneider.
Optional Meet
Greeneville Gymnastics Academy gymnasts competed in Levels 6–10 Tennessee State Optional Meet in March at Austin Peay University in Clarksville.
Gymnasts included Demi Rouse, Faith Stewart, Paisley Weaver, Elle Creutzinger, Elizabeth Fillers, Riley Carpenter and Brooklyn Jones. Seana Smith and Hailee Fletcher also qualified, but were unable to compete due to injuries.
Two Greeneville High School students won their age and level division, making them the state champs. Those students are Level 9 gymnast Elizabeth Fillers, a senior, and Level 6 gymnast Elle Creutzinger, a freshman.
Fillers competed against the top 11 in her age group and won the all-round, while Creutzinger competed against the top 10, placing first in all around as well.
Both girls qualified for regionals in Palmetto, Florida. To qualify as a Level 9, Fillers had to score higher than a 35 with all event scores combined. The events are floor, beam, bar and vault. To qualify as a Level 6, Creutzinger had to be in the top 35 of all the gymnasts who competed in all age levels. Creutzinger was in the top 35 out of 106 gymnasts.
Paisley Weaver, a Level 7 gymnast, competed at the Tennessee State meet on March 25. Weaver had an all around score of 38.250. She made the level 7 state team and will compete in regionals.
Weaver and Cruetzinger will compete April 28-30 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina.