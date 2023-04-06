Greeneville Gymnastics Academy, coached by Robbie Foshie Bragdon, Christi Brotherton and Dakota Price, recently took gymnasts to compete in Levels 6-10 Tennessee State Optional Meet at Austin Peay University in Clarksville.
Gymnasts included Demi Rouse, Faith Stewart, Paisley Weaver, Elle Creutzinger, Elizabeth Fillers, Riley Carpenter and Brooklyn Jones. Seana Smith and Hailee Fletcher also qualified but were unable to compete due to injuries.
Two Greeneville High students won their age and level division, making them state champs. Those students are Level 9 gymnast Elizabeth Fillers, a senior, and Level 6 gymnast Elle Creutzinger, a freshman.
Fillers competed against the top 11 in her age group and came out as the All Around winner, while Creutzinger competed against the top 10 and placed first in All Around as well.
Both Fillers and Creutzinger qualified for regionals, which includes gymnasts from Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.
To qualify as a Level 9, Fillers had to score higher than a 35 with all event scores combined. The events are floor, beam, bar and vault.
To qualify as a Level 6, Creutzinger had to be in the top 35 of all the gymnasts who competed in all age levels. Creutzinger was in the top 35 out of 106 gymnasts.
Paisley Weaver, a Level 7 gymnast, competed at the Tennessee state meet on March 25. With an all around score of 38.250, Weaver made level 7 state team and will compete in regionals.
Fillers and Rylee Carpenter also qualified for regionals. Level 9 & 10 Regionals will be held at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto, Florida.
Weaver, level 7, and Elle Cruetzinger, level 6, will compete April 28-30 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C.