The Greeneville volleyball team started strong on Thursday, but then had to hold off a feisty North Greene squad to earn a sweep over its cross-county foe.
The Lady Devils started with a dominating 25-14 win, before rallying to take the second set 25-21 and finishing off the third set 25-22.
“We were a little inconsistent, and we still have to work on some things, but I thought the girls battled through it,” Greeneville coach Erin Franklin said. “This start to the year has been chaotic. We have been hit by COVID, and illnesses. Last week were down four starters at one point, so I think we are still trying to figure things out. The lineup has changed a lot and we are not in our groove yet. But I am proud of the girls for battling and keeping focused. Our goal is to get better every time we step on the court.”
The evening started with Greeneville jumping in front 7-1 with Lauren Bailey pounding two kills from the back row and Chloe Marsh adding a pair of kills from the left side.
North Greene closed the gap to 10-6 after a kill from Gracie Johnson and a tip by McKinlee Weems, but then a series of errors allowed Greeneville to pull back out to a 14-6 lead.
Marsh followed with a pair of aces to move the lead out to 16-6.
The teams traded points to the finish with Bailey, Marsh, Natalie Ford and Alesha Pace all putting down kills for Greeneville in the 25-14 win.
The second set went much differently and the Lady Huskies played from in front for most of the way. North Greene went in front 5-3 when Johnson put down a kill. Kylie Keffer came up with a kill and a block on consecutive points to move in front 8-5. Consecutive errors by the Lady Devils then pushed the score to 10-5.
Keffer and Johnson each kept making plays up front for North Greene, and then Madison Sanders landed a free ball just inside the back line for a 15-7 lead.
Greenville began to mount a comeback and after Bailey pounded down a kill from the middle and Pace came up with an ace to close the gap to 16-14.
Bailey came up with a block to tie things at 17-17 and then a kill to tie things at 18-18.
An error allowed Greeneville to take the lead at 21-20 and Ford immediately followed it with an ace.
Marsh closed out the set by scoring on an a kill and an ace for the 25-21 win.
“We really just had to refocus there,” Franklin said. “I called a timeout just to get them to settle down. It was really about doing the little things. We were making a lot of unforced errors and needed to get back to the basics. I think it helps this team to focus on doing the small stuff to get one point, instead of worrying about making a big comeback.”
Two early aces by Bailey in the third set gave Greeneville a quick 3-0 lead. The Lady Devils then got kills from Marsh, Ford and Pace for a 6-3 lead.
A kill by Johnson brought North Greene back to within one at 6-5, but then Greeneville began to pull away again. After an ace by Marsh the Lady Devils were in front 11-5.
North Greene would not go away and when Haile English slammed home a kill and Weems followed it with a block the Lady Huskies were within one point at 12-11.
Greeneville found some breathing room again when Marsh put down kill and Ford produced and ace for an 18-13 lead.
North Greene chipped away again and English sent kill across the court to cut Greeneville’s lead down to 22-20.
A block by Weems pulled the Lady Huskies to within one point at 23-22, but the comeback ended there.