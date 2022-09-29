Following their 21-20 nail-biting win at Class 6A Dobyns-Bennett last week, the Greeneville Greene Devils will host Region 1-4A foe Seymour for homecoming on Friday night.
Greeneville, ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Class 4A poll, is 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the region. Seymour is 3-3, 2-0 with its two region wins being 41-20 over Volunteer at home on Sept. 1 and 28-21 at Sullivan East on Sept. 16.
Seymour is coming off a 55-0 loss at Class 5A Heritage. In that game, the Eagles were missing several players due to injury, including starting quarterback Madden Guffey and leading rusher Kai Thompson.
Heritage held Seymour to 122 yards offense as the Eagles threw three interceptions and fumbled three times.
On the season, Guffey has completed 29 of 59 passes for 561 yards and seven TDs with two interceptions.
Blake Johnson, who was under center against Heritage, has completed 38 of 81 passes for 427 yards and two touchdowns with seven interceptions on the season.
Thompson has rushed for 386 yards and three TDs on 91 carries on the season.
In Greeneville’s win at Dobyns-Bennett, the Greene Devils turned back the Indians when sophomore Carson Quillen made a game-saving tackle at the 1-yard line on a two-point conversion attempt with 18 seconds to play.
Quillen and Amanuel Dickson led Greeneville’s defense with nine tackles and five assists each. Dickson also had a tackle for loss.
Drew Armbrister had five tackles and five assists, Nik Pillar had five tackles and three assists, and Jayquan Price had four tackles, an assist and an interception.
Greeneville quarterback Brady Quillen completed 13 of 18 passes for 247 yards and three TDs with the one interception.
Mason Laws caught three passes for 102 yards and a TD, while Adjatay Dabbs had five catches for 74 yards and two TDs. Zac Chrisman had three catches for 52 yards.
Damien Short ran for 54 yards on 12 carries, and Carson Quillen had 43 yards on five carries.
GREENEVILLE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
Player Att Yds TD
Damien Short 74 422 5
Brady Quillen 41 197 4
Carson Quillen 14 109 1
Corbin Cannon 4 34 1
Amanuel Dickson 7 32 1
Bryson Myers 3 30
Adjatay Dabbs 4 27 2
Caden Baugh 4 21
Thomas Lollar 7 17
Maddox Bishop 3 17 1
Zac Chrisman 2 15 1
Jayden Deeble 1 -1
Joniel Del Valle 1 -4
TEAM 9 -26
TOTALS 174 890 16
PASSING
Player Comp Att Yds TD INT
Brady Quillen 63 84 1,103 10 2
Corbin Cannon 5 10 88 1 0
Carson Quillen 0 1 0 0 0
Caden Baugh 1 3 -1 0 0
TOTALS 69 98 1,190 11 2
RECEIVING
Player Rec Yds TD
Mason Laws 18 381 4
Adjatay Dabbs 20 327 5
Carson Quillen 14 296 1
Jayquan Price 6 85 1
Zac Chrisman 4 55
Damien Short 4 25
Bryson Myers 1 18
Zayden Anderson 1 4
Brandon Petty 1 -1
TOTALS 69 1,190 11
SCORING
Player TD XP 2pt FG Pts
Adjatay Dabbs 8 0 0 0 48
Mason Laws 5 0 0 0 30
Damien Short 5 0 0 0 30
Cooper Graham 0 28 0 0 28
Brady Quillen 4 0 0 0 24
Carson Quillen 2 0 0 0 12
Maddox Bishop 1 0 0 0 6
Corbin Cannon 1 0 0 0 6
Zac Chrisman 1 0 0 0 6
Amanuel Dickson 1 0 0 0 6
Noah Murray 1 0 0 0 6
Jayquan Price 1 0 0 0 6
TOTALS 30 28 0 0 208