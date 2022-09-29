092922 GHS HOMECOMING COURT

The 2022 Greeneville High School homecoming court includes (row one) Libby Whitehouse, Jada Black, Matea Gray, Malaysia Smith-Morong, Kylee DeWald, Cora Broyles and Zoey Hayes; (row two) Averie Jones, Caitlin Perry, Reagan Bride, Annastasia Smith, Anne Marie Konieczny and Eleanor Sahr; (row three) Jordan Bailey, Mary Katherine Widener, Emily Perkins, Emma Waddell and Bianca Ricker; (row four) Ellah Brewer, Helen Pauley, Eady Wright, Alexis Bird and Kelsye Carroll; (row five) Lila Richey, Olivia Battle, Dalaina Martin, Abigail Adkins and Jaida Jones.

 PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN

