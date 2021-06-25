The Greeneville Flyboys stranded 10 runners on base and dropped a 6-1 decision against Bluefield on Friday night at Pioneer Park.
Greeneville (11-8) struggled to get anything going with runners in scoring position against Ridge Runners pitching for a second straight night as the Flyboys saw their division lead trimmed to a half-game.
The Flyboys had their opportunities early in the contest as the leadoff batter would reach in each of the first four innings. The timely hit would not come for Greeneville as it stranded six runners through the opening four frames. Bluefield plated the first run of the game with a run-scoring single in the top of the second inning.
Leading 1-0, the Ridge Runners extended their advantage to 2-0 with a run-scoring double in the top of the fourth inning against Greeneville starter Ryan Day. Making his second start of the season for the Flyboys, Day exited the game after allowing a pair of unearned runs through four innings of work.
Bluefield pitching limited Greeneville to one baserunner through the middle innings of the contest as Tayler Aguilar worked a leadoff walk in the sixth inning and would be the lone runner until the bottom of the eighth inning. Solid pitching allowed Bluefield to extend its lead to 4-0 through seven innings as the Ridge Runners scored a run in the fifth inning and one more in the seventh inning.
A one-out fielding error by Bluefield in the bottom of the eighth inning opened the door for Greeneville to produce its lone run of the night. Jonathan Hogart reached base for the Flyboys and would later score following an RBI single from Emanuel Dean to trim the deficit to 4-1.
The Flyboys would see the deficit stretch to 6-1 in the top of the ninth inning as Bluefield delivered a trio of hits, including a leadoff triple from Tervell Johnson. Greeneville would put a pair of runners on base in the bottom of the ninth inning after Bluefield pitching issued a pair of walks to Daylen Reyes and Homer Bush, Jr. A flyout to left field off the bat of Jac Croom would end the game and secure the 6-1 victory for the Ridge Runners.